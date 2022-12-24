The Dallas Cowboys welcome division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve in a tantalizing showdown. The Cowboys need a win to keep the small glimmer of hope that it can still win the division. But how do they do it?

A couple of weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys clash with the Philadelphia Eagles was billed as one of the games of the year. Now with the Eagles essentially having the division clinched and now having quarterback Jalen Hurts out, it has lost some of its shine.

But if Dallas is to make it a race again for the division title and hand the Eagles just their second loss of the season, how do they do it?

It starts with who is healthy and who is inactive. The Cowboys players who are inactive for this Christmas Eve game vs. the Eagles: DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck strain), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), WR James Washington, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, S Markquese Bell and QB Will Grier.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton is to make his team debut on offense ... as is cornerback Mackensie Alexander.

And then? Win by doing these five things. ...

Stop the offensive turnovers: Easier said than done, but in the last four games, quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown two interceptions in three of them. Despite head coach Mike McCarthy insisting Dak "keep firing", against the Eagles, it can't happen.

If Prescott again throws two interceptions, then in all likelihood, Dallas loses on Christmas Eve. It's that simple. The Eagles' defense has only two takeaways in its last two games, so they aren't taking the ball away at a rapid pace.

If Dallas wants to close the gap and keep any hope of a division title alive, Prescott needs to limit the turnovers. Maybe new guy T.Y. Hilton can help.

Get after Gardner Minshew: Easier said than done, but the vaunted Eagles offensive line has allowed 35 sacks on the year (ranks 13th), while the Cowboys defense ranks second for sacks in the NFL (49), although they have registered just one in the last two games.

With Minshew starting his first game of the season (his last ironically coming against Dallas in the last regular-season game last year). In a meaningless game for the Eagles, Minshew completed 19 of his 33 passes (57.6 percent), two touchdowns, and an interception in the 51-26 loss.

If Dallas is to have any chance on Saturday, reigniting its once ferocious pass rush led by Micah Parsons will be central to the outcome at AT&T Stadium.

Diggs to lock down A.J. Brown: This was floated as an idea by our own Mike Fisher, and it is an interesting thought. Diggs is Dallas' best corner, and Brown is the Eagles' best offensive weapon. Why not allow Diggs - who battled an illness this week but will play - to follow Brown wherever he goes?

Of course, this would then leave the other corners in Kelvin Joseph, Trayvon Mullen, and Nahshon Wright to try and curtail DeVonta Smith and the other Eagles weapons. In his last game, Brown has nine catches (16 targets) and 181 yards vs. the Chicago Bears.

Could defensive coordinator Dan Quinn give the task of shutting down Brown solely to Diggs? It may be worth a shot. ... but beware. DaRon Bland will be the starting outside corner and new vet Mackensie Alexander will start in the slot ... and they have to hold up, too.

Stopping the run: Again right? This persistent issue will end the Cowboys in the postseason if it doesn't get rectified. That starts against perhaps the best rushing team in the league (the San Francisco 49ers possibly better).