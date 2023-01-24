Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who is recovering from injuries sustained while saving his children from drowning, got a visit from the league's all-time leading rusher and former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith.

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis continues his recovery from a near-drowning incident that occurred earlier this month. Hillis was injured and listed in critical condition after saving his children from drowning.

Hillis was discharged on Monday, but not before being visited by numerous NFL alumni, including one Hall of Famer.

Former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith visited Hillis to check in on Hillis just a couple of days before his discharge, and referred to Hillis as "a recovering hero."

"Stay strong Peyton!" Smith said. "Praying for you, your family and wishing you a speedy recovery."

Hillis reportedly suffered damage to his lungs and kidneys on Jan. 4 after jumping into the ocean to save his children who were caught in riptides.

The seven-year NFL veteran had to be flown to the hospital via helicopter as his condition was described as critical initially.

Per his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, Hillis had a breakthrough last week and is now recovering to the point where he was sent home on Monday.

The former Arkansas Razorback played in the NFL from 2008-2014, spent time with the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Giants, and retired at his doctor's advice after a history of concussions. In 2021, Hillis made his acting debut in the horror movie The Hunting.

