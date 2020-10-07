Cowboys Have QB Questions? Nah; Check Out Washington Turmoil

FRISCO - Cowboys Nation has engaged in a half-decade debate about the merits of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Is he good? Is he great? In 2020, is his statistical pace - he's on course to break almost every passing record in NFL history - a matter of "greatness'' or "garbage yards.''

But this Cowboys Nation knows: Its worries at the QB position are not in any way similar to the worries in Washington at the QB position.

As our Chris Russell writes from DC:

The Washington Football Team has benched Dwayne Haskins after four games and inserted Kyle Allen as the starter for this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The move was expected at some point but not necessarily at this point after just four games with no preseason.

Furthermore, it appears that not only is Haskins done as the No. 1 guy ... he might be in the process of being demoted to No. 3, with Alex Smith taking over the top backup job.

Russell explains the factors in play here:

1. As we've discussed over the last week - the tone changed from Ron Rivera about possibly winning the division.

2. Haskins was not selected by Rivera and his staff.

3. Kyle Smith, Rivera's top personnel man, as we've mentioned a number of times was philosophically aligned with Jay Gruden and his staff, which wanted nothing to do with Haskins.

4. This decision was as much about a terrible sack on first down for a loss of 18 yards in the red zone, as it was about the failed fourth-down test that Rivera talked about Sunday.

5. The fact that Haskins is not even reportedly going to be the backup Sunday tells you how down they are on him.

6. Sources have been telling me for several weeks behind the scenes that the Washington Football Team was already studying first-round quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft hard. Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

The organization was represented in person at North Dakota State for Lance's only game this year before he turned pro.

READ MORE: Dwayne Haskins Benched, Kyle Allen to Start

Russell's work here represents a complete in-house roasting of Haskins, Washington's first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. And it also represents confusion in-house. On the one hand, WFT is looking at the state of the NFC East - where the Cowboys are just 1-3 but so is Washington, both of them trailing the leading Eagles who are 1-2-1 - and considering contention.

On the other hand, Washington is looking at taking a QB high in the 2021 Draft.

This much is true, Cowboys Nation: Dak Prescott doesn't have all the answers for Dallas, and he may not have $40 million worth of answers. But regarding QBs in Washington? They haven't even figured out what the question is.