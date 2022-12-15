Cowboys Lose at Jaguars? 'I Got a Feeling,' Says ESPN Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking too far ahead to their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, says one Super Bowl-winning ESPN analyst.

It's human nature to look ahead to what should be a thrilling Christmas Eve matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. But the Cowboys have an underrated test in front of them in Week 15, as they'll hit the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And after nearly being on the wrong end of a colossal upset in a thrilling 27-23 Week 14 win against the Houston Texans, the doubt surrounding the Cowboys continues to creep in.



Who better to recognize some of Dallas' potential shortcomings than a two-time Super Bowl champion? Now an analyst on ESPN, former New England Patriots pass-rusher Rob Ninkovich shared his thoughts on Dallas' matchup with Jacksonville on Sunday and revealed why he's picking the Jags to pull off the upset that the Texans were unable to.

"I just got a feeling, man," Ninkovich said on ESPN's "Get Up!" on Thursday. "I just got this feeling inside. The Cowboys are talking about the Eagles, they're talking about (Jalen) Hurts. They're not really thinking about Trevor Lawrence who's actually playing really, really good football right now."



Indeed, Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons seemed to be getting a bit ahead of himself when he recently questioned the MVP legitimacy of Hurts, who has led the Eagles to a 12-1 record this season. This league-best record will be put to the test when the Cowboys host Philadelphia on Christmas Eve, but a potential chance at snatching the NFC East crown from the Eagles will be all for nothing if Dallas doesn't handle business against the Jags.

"Not focused on the task at hand that's the next game that they're about to play," Ninkovich said. "If you're the Cowboys, this whole week would be different if the Texans would've held on to that one. They won it by the skin of their teeth."

The second meeting against the Eagles will lose much of its energy if the Cowboys don't pull out a win on the road as four-point favorites against the Jags. It would be quite the letdown for Dallas and NFL fans alike in what could be one of the games of the year on Christmas Eve.

But first, the Cowboys (10-3) and Jags (5-8) will kickoff at 12 p.m. on Sunday from TIAA Bank Field.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!