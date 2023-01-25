FRISCO - In just his second year in the league, and only one year removed from his AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, Dallas Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons has been named as a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons is one of three finalists named on Wednesday, on a list that also includes San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Kansas City's Chris Jones.

Last season in his rookie campaign, Parsons finished second to Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, who suffered through injuries this season and missed eight games.

Parsons was an integral part of the successful Cowboys defense this season, playing both linebacker and defensive end at times. His 13.5 sacks led the team, while he also contributed 65 tackles (14 for loss), 27 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defended.

The other finalists, Bosa and Jones, put up similar numbers, but the award might be Bosa's to lose.

Bosa registered 18.5 sacks, 48 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup. Plus, Bosa did that in 16 games rather than 17 since he missed one game due to injury.

Jones recorded 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

The AP Defensive Player of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors celebration on Feb. 9.

