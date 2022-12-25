T.Y. Hilton 'I Told You!' Shocker Moment Pushes Cowboys Over Eagles

Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton had a Christmas catch to remember on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Almost immediately upon T.Y Hilton's arrival as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, he issued a bold statement about his abilities, even as a 33-year-old coming out of the season-long unemployment line.

And he recalled that boast after his Christmas miracle catch on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium, which lead to Dallas' 40-34 victory.

“If you’re just going to stand there and try to get in my face, you’re crazy, I’m going to run past you,” said Hilton on Saturday ... almost exactly as he'd said it a few days before. “And that’s exactly what happened.''

Indeed.

Faced with a third-and-30 in the fourth quarter after Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked on back-to-back plays, hope for the Cowboys was dwindling as they trailed 34-27.

But settling for a punt was hardly in the playbook, as Prescott unloaded a moonshot to Hilton, who got behind two defenders for a game-changing 52-yard grab, his first as a Cowboy.

This helped set up a game-tying touchdown from Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb four plays later, as Dallas was suddenly back in the game after all hope had seemingly been lost following Prescott's near-lost fumble.

And finally, along with four defensive takeaways, Dallas sealed the win to push to 11-3, keeping alive its NFC East title chase with 13-2 Philly.

“I knew he’d go make a play,'' said Dak, who simply had to have part of his tongue in his cheek (right?). Third-and-30, go find T.Y.”

Saturday marks the first time Hilton has been active for Dallas since the team signed him on Dec. 12. He was inactive for Week 15's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the four-time Pro Bowler is already making a major impact as a Cowboy.

“I can still play,'' Hilton said in the victorious AT&T Stadium locker room. ... in his first visit to it. "If you think I can’t play, that’s on you. I can still get open. I’m still fast, so you have to respect that. … (That catch) sparked us. If I’m able to do that, the sky’s the limit for us.”

