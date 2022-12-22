Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of kidney cancer in August.

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31.

His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.,” the family statement reads. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

The San Diego State product was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma -- a rare form of kidney cancer that predominantly affects African Americans with the sickle cell trait -- in August, and had been transferred to hospice care earlier this week.

After a successful career with the Aztecs, Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in 2012. He was part of the Denver squad that lost Super Bowl 48 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hillman had his most successful NFL season in 2015, rushing for 863 yards and seven touchdowns. The Broncos would claim a 24-10 Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Hillman was released by the Broncos in 2016 and played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers before joining the Dallas Cowboys during the 2017 offseason. Hillman was cut before the season began and retired from professional football.

