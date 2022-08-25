Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Will 'Go as Zeke Goes,' Says Jerry Jones of Ezekiel Elliott

Said Jones of Zeke: "He's very capable of being everything we've ever wanted him to be."
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' commitment to Ezekiel Elliott might bend next offseason, when there is an escape hatch in his contract. But on Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones re-stated the team's commitment to - and dependence on - Ezekiel Elliott, saying the two-time NFL rushing champ running back is "in the best shape he's ever been in."

Jones spoke on Elliott on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, which set up TV shop here at The Star.

"Zeke probably was the all-time leader running with the football being hurt, playing the position being hurt,'' Jones said. "His protection, which is critical here for No. 4 (QB Dak Prescott) ... is outstanding.

"He's in the best shape he's ever been in. Now, it is still a fact, we go as Zeke goes. I know it's a lot on  (Prescott's) shoulders, but we go as Zeke goes.''

That reliance on Elliott and on Prescott likely just increased with the awful news about the lengthy injury loss of left tackle Tyron Smith

As CowboysSI.com was first to report last October, the three-time Pro Bowler played most of 2021 with a partially torn PCL. While many have predicted, maybe prematurely, Elliott's demise, Jones credited Elliott for his ability to play through the discomfort.

Now that he's fully healthy again, Elliott is expected to share the stage, to some degree, with running back Tony Pollard. And eventually? The Cowboys can save $11 million by moving on from Elliott next offseason - or, we believe more likely, will attempt to retain him under the terms of a new deal.

But for now? Elliott turned 27 in July. The backside of his career is either here or on its way. Still, said Jones, "He's very capable of being everything we've ever wanted him to be."

