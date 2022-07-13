Cowboys Trade Rumor: WR Help for Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - With the official start of training camp in Oxnard, California just two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys should still be looking for ways to improve the roster.

A specific position of interest for Dallas should be wide receiver, as last season's veteran presence at the position, Amari Cooper, was traded to the Cleveland Browns for what equates to a bag of magic beans. Dallas has already shored up the position group by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington early in free agency, but might be inclined to make another move.

While the Cowboys have money to pay a big-name pass catcher, the more realistic option would be to sign or trade for a budget player with a big upside.

One such player who fits that description, according to a story on Heavy.com, is another Steelers wideout: Miles Boykin.

Boykins arrived in Pittsburgh via free agency in April after spending three mediocre, underwhelming seasons in Baltimore. But as the Steelers selected two receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boykin might find himself the odd man out.

At 6-4 and with 4.42-40 speed, Boykin was labeled a "mismatch potential" receiver out of Notre Dame by NFL.com. But in Baltimore, he was overshadowed by the Ravens' running game - including that of quarterback Lamar Jackson - and pass catchers Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews.

In Dallas, he'd be fighting for fourth- or fifth-billing early behind receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz. But the Cowboys most likely wouldn't have to give up a lot to get a player like Boykin.

With the tight end room at The Star full after Dallas drafted Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson in the fourth round, there is room to contract. Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon appear to some to be expendable, and one of them could be pieces in a trade with Pittsburgh.

McKeon, for example, is just 24 years old, and is a fine blocking tight end, which most teams value. Dallas could improve its receiver corps and the Steelers could acquire some needed depth at tight end.

But just because a trade makes sense, both fiscally and strategically, doesn't mean it makes sense to the Cowboys. … with McKeon - who made the trip to Miami for the Dak Prescott workouts - maybe valued more inside The Star than some might realize.

And with Schultz presently signed for just one season? Maybe Dallas would be wise to keep its depth here.

