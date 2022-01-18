Can Coach McCarthy Keep Open Cowboys Championship Window?

The Dallas Cowboys may have won 12 games this season, held the No. 1 offense in the league and employed two members of the All-Pro First Team on defense, but their season came to an end Sunday with a 23-17 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The team stood just four wins away from a Super Bowl, but will they be able to get closer in 2022?

Given the uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff and the potential departures of Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, there's a chance the configuration of the Cowboys looks very different next season. If either coordinator leaves, will their replacement - we presume working under Mike McCarthy - be able to pick up the pieces and build on from what they accomplished this past season?

And how convinced are the Joneses, really, that McCarthy is that never-level guy?

The defense looks promising, especially with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs on cheap deals for the next few seasons. This will allow the front office to spend money on other roster needs.

The offense, though, has a few more question marks. Michael Gallup is set to hit free agency this spring, while Tony Pollard is entering a contract year.

With so many moving parts, it will be difficult for the team to match the production it had next season. Enough talent will return to make them good, but the team needs to be better, and changes will need to be made if this team wants to truly become a contender.

