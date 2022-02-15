Randy Gregory, Michael Gallup, Cowboys & NFL Free Agency: Keys to Signings

While it may be a promising upcoming NFL Draft, Dallas needs to find a way to retain some of the talent it already has

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were an impressive 12-5 last season, but that didn't get them to the proverbial promised land of a Super Bowl win or even an appearance. In fact, that record got them to a Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and we all know that ended with a 23-17 Cowboys defeat, and a lot of time to speculate on what might've been, and how to fix it.

The Cowboys currently have the second-best NFC odds to win next year's Super Bowl, per SI Sportsbook.

That doesn't mean it's time to punch your ticket to Glendale, Arizona just yet for the Feb. 12, 2023 game, but it does mean, we can argue, the Cowboys should have a win-now attitude this offseason. It means Dallas must figure out quickly which players are crucial for success in 2022-23.

That leaves questions about which players are thought to be critical, like Amari Cooper and Demarcus Lawrence. But are players like that the best value for your salary cap dollar? Maybe.

A short list should include names like Jayron Kearse, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Randy Gregory, and Bryan Anger.

And while the Cowboys regularly dip into the semi-mythical "salary cap hell'' by sacrificing future seasons for the now, if it were ever OK to do that, it really would be right now - because there is a potential for the players you decide you need to return next season.

The biggest question is defensive end Gregory, who is projected to make around $13 million APY via free agency (short of Dallas tagging him); sources have told CowboysSI.com that Gregory and receiver Michael Gallup are the club's top free agency "priorities.''

Tight end Dalton Schultz should make somewhere in the neighborhood of $12.6 million, but much of that can be found by cutting Blake Jarwin and eating a relatively small cap hit of $2 million.

If Dallas can deal with Gregory and Gallup? The decision may come down to Shultz or Kearse, and if that's the biggest problem, then the Cowboys will be in good shape.

Anyone who's ever heard the Cowboys' Stephen Jones in a radio interview knows not only can the salary cap be manipulated, but Jones is a master of just that. (Some would also argue he's a master of frugality when it comes to bring in top-priced talent.)

The Cowboys are still a good team with several talented players on the roster. There's a way to have that win-now mentality in 2022-23 while still keeping some of the best players from 2021-22.

There are decisions to be made, and those decisions must be made every NFL off-season. And while it's not likely that all the players mentioned will be back next season, why not restructure a few contracts where necessary, cut a few players that aren't considered to be crucial to your success, and re-sign guys that will help you win now?

The result may be something that Dallas fans have not seen in more than 25 years.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim