Cowboys Ex Coach Matt Eberflus Hired by Bears

Former Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus was destined to become a head coach one day. That day arrived Thursday morning when the Chicago Bears picked up the phone. 

Eberflus was named head coach of the Bears Thursday following a two week search. Eberflus will take over for Matt Nagy, who was fired after four seasons. 

Arriving in Indianapolis in 2018 after success as a Dallas Cowboys assistant, Eberflus' defense has been one of the league's more consistent units. In four seasons, the Colts' defense finished top 10 in scoring on three different occasions, allowing an average of 22.1 points per game. Indianapolis also has finished top 10 in run defense all four years, including second overall in 2020. 

In 65 games, the Colts allowed 21 points or fewer on 31 occasions. Against the Texans, Indianapolis allowed more than 21 points just twice, winning seven of the last nine games.

Eberflus, 51, became a hot name over the past two coaching cycles. Last season, he interviewed for the Houston Texans opening before the job ultimately went to David Culley. Eberflus also was considered a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching vacancy before accepting the job with the Windy City franchise.

Eberflus was a member of the Cowboys staff from 2011-17. He began his career as the linebacker coach, but later was given the title of pass-game coordinator as well from 2016-17. 

Chicago will be starting fresh following the firings of Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Eberflus will join new general manager Ryan Poles in taking over a Bears team that went 6-11 in 2021 and has missed the playoffs in nine of the last 11 years.

Poles had narrowed down his choices Tuesday. The Bears also interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn, however, will return to Dallas in 2022

Quinn, 51, helped revamp Dallas' defense last fall after an abysmal 2020 campaign with Mike Nolan at the helm. The Cowboys finished ranked 20th in passing yards and 18th in net yards per pass attempt allowed. Dallas also improved its scoring defense from allowing 29.6 points per game to 21.1. 

Quinn was also in consideration to be named the Broncos' next head coach, but general manager George Paton elected to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

