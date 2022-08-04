Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith: When Will He Start?

As the Dallas Cowboys march toward the start of the 2022 NFL season, they are undoubtedly planning for a number of positional battles. While the offensive skill positions may get the headlines, sustained success is often found in the trenches. By default, those trenches are found along the offensive and defensive lines.

In an effort to protect quarterback Dak Prescott and a pair of prolific running backs, Dallas’ offensive line faces the task of maintaining their integral role in keeping the team among the elites in the conference. Though many have believed them to be locked into their starters, the Cowboys may be in for an interesting decision at left guard.

When Dallas selected offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round (24th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, they clearly believed themselves to be securing the services of a ‘left-sided’ player. After all, Smith started all nine games at left tackle for Tulsa during the team's COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He was named first-team All-AAC, as well as to the 2020 FWAA all-freshman team. In 2021, Smith started all 12 games for the Golden Hurricanes. For his efforts, he was named second team All-AAC.

Despite his collegiate prowess at left tackle, coach Mike McCarthy has given Smith several reps at left guard throughout training camp. So far, the rookie has shown impressive promise as he looks to learn the nuances of the position.

As Smith adjusts to the faster pace of the pros, he is also looking to add size and strength to Dallas’ offensive line. At 6-6, 330, the Cowboys appear ready to test his skills at left guard in the upcoming season. Still, keeping his feet on the ground, while reaching for the stars, may be a tough task. Many of the hometown stars he grew up watching, in his childhood hometown of Fort Worth, are now his teammates. Whether it be chatting with five-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin, or absorbing the wisdom and counsel of eight-time Pro-Bowl tackle Tyron Smith, Dallas’ rookie lineman will continue to be the subject of great expectations.

With the Cowboys having begun padded practices, one of the more intriguing items to watch will be the evolution of the rotation at left guard between Smith and Connor McGovern. Though both players struggled early on Tuesday, Smith seemed to settle into his role a bit faster as the day progressed.

As preseason games draw closer, Smith may earn a greater share of the first team reps … and the Cowboys’ offensive line may be better for it.

