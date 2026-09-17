Cowboys, Steelers Paired As Possible Trade Partners Because Of Defensive Concerns

We're only one week into the 2026 NFL season and the Dallas Cowboys already have a concern with DaRon Bland.

Well, this concern has been prevalent for a few years now, so it's a continuation of a past concern with the highly-paid corner, who simply hasn't been ineffective when healthy.

We saw that yet again in Week 1, when Bland tallied a passer rating allowed of 137.9 on the strength of four receptions given up for 38 yards and a touchdown in what was a poor showing for Dallas' secondary.

There is a potential immediate in-house solution to the problem and it comes in the form of fellow cornerback Shavon Revel, who only played 20 snaps as he mostly rotated with Cobie Durant.

Seeing as how Durant played far better than Bland did, which is a continuation of Durant's stellar offseason, some of Bland's snaps should be going to Revel instead.

If that doesn't work, it's time to make a move.

Cowboys, Steelers matched as possible trade partners

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We would love to see the Cowboys swing for the fences if things don't get better at cornerback. In fact, we wouldn't mind them swinging for the fences right now.

One avenue they could take to do that, in the opinion of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, is to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Joey Porter Jr.

Knox labeled Porter as a potential trade candidate, and he suggested the Cowboys as a possible landing spot.

"Porter might not be an elite cover corner, but he's been an above-average starter since midway through his rookie season. He'd be a strong fit for most cornerback-needy defenses, with the caveat that acquiring him would also require a lucrative new contract," Knox wrote.

"Potential Suitors: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders," Knox added.

Is Joey Porter Jr. available for trade?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple NFL insiders have floated the possibility that Porter could be traded amid his contract standoff with the Steelers, including ESPN's Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

"Sources said Porter, who had previously requested a trade from the Steelers, is open to playing elsewhere, and an early-season trade is possible," the NFL insiders reported.

"The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter, sources said," they added, before noting the Steelers may be looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Porter.

Acquiring Porter would be an expensive endeavor.

On top of the draft capital, which we believe would ultimately settle on a second-rounder and then some, the Cowboys would have to extend him on a deal that could reach $30 million per.

That said, given the clear urgency Jerry Jones has shown, we could see the Cowboys springing for a Porter trade.

Is Joey Porter Jr. an upgrade over DaRon Bland

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Absolutely, and a big one, at that.

In 2025, Bland gave up a completion rate of 62.3% and a passer rating of 103.3. Porter gave up completions on 48.5% of the passes thrown his way and allowed a passer rating of 57.2.

We do not believe Porter is the elite cornerback some make him out to be, but he is a No. 1 and would no doubt strengthen the Cowboys' cornerbacks room upon arriving in Dallas.

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