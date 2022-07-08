Skip to main content

Cowboys Officially Sign New CFL Kicker

The Cowboys officially sign kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, setting up a camp competition.

FRISCO - Lirim Hajrullahu is officially under contract with the Dallas Cowboys as of Friday.

And as of the start of training camp on July 26 in Oxnard? The Cowboys have themselves an official kicker competition.

or a moment there, there was a lone kicker in camp in the Lone Star State. But that was never the plan, and now Hajrullahu is back in a Cowboys uniform.

As the Cowboys worked through their minicamp activities, Jonathan Garibay was the only kicker stationed on the roster. He worked in place of Greg Zuerlein, who now resides with the New York Jets.

Garibay is used to special-teams heroics in the Lone Star State: he previously starred at Texas Tech after two seasons at Riverside City College, leading the Big 12 in conversion rate at 93.8 percent (15-of-16), setting a new program record. His game-winner against Iowa State in November proved historic, as the 62-yard boot set another Red Raider-best. For his efforts, Garibay was named a first-team All-Big 12 member.

Garibay left Texas Tech early to enter the NFL Draft but was not selected. Dallas scooped him up to fill the kicker's spot after they released Zuerlein in March.

“This is like a dream, something incredible,” Garibay said of his NFL opportunity. "I feel very proud to represent the Hispanic community and give a good example. If it is in God’s plan, I would feel very proud of continuing that tradition of Mexican kickers with the Cowboys."

But all along, the Cowboys were going to add a veteran leg to create a kicking competition; a source told CowboysSI.com about the possibility of a "revolving door'' at the position in 2022, probably starting with a camp add.

And now we are there, with Hajrullahu, who has a fascinating background, a tie with coach Bones Fassel and has toured through The Star before.

He's got a shot. So does Garibay.

