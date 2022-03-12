PFF and ESPN seem to think the squeeze is going to cause the Cowboys to lose the player who CowboysSI.com has reported Dallas is "all-in'' on ... Randy Gregory.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are cap-strapped, and as a result are making tough decisions like the trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland and the negotiation-money-down attempts with DeMarcus Lawrence.

This would be news to us, especially after Dallas skipped over the idea of franchise-tagging the defensive end Gregory, instead opting to tag tight end Dalton Schultz.

We continue to take that as a sign that the Cowboys feel fairly secure in where negotiations are headed with Gregory, who is coming off six sacks and three forced fumbles in 11 games in 2021 - and who is, in the eyes of owner Jerry Jones, someone who might feel a bond with a organization that has been so patient with him during a half-decade of suspensions and, finally, personal development.

But ESPN/PFF analyst Ben Linsey is making free agency fits and predictions for each team and believes Gregory heading north to the Seattle Seahawks makes a lot of sense.

It's apparently being suggested that "a change of pace could be good'' for Gregory; we don't know anybody in his circle who sees it that way. Linsey also suggests that the Seahawks need an upgrade in pass-rushing talent. He writes:

“The only teams with a lower team pressure rate than the Seahawks last season were the Lions and Falcons. No one on the team recorded more than 35 pressures on the season,” Linsey writes. “Gregory would certainly help as one of the better edge rushers on the free-agent market. ... Gregory has graded out in the 93rd percentile of all edge defenders in pass-rushing grade since 2020.”

From a Cowboys perspective, aren't those reasons to plan on re-signing him?

One source close to the situation suggests Gregory, 29, might get just $10 million APY in his next deal. We think that's low, but if that's the number, it helps Dallas achieve it's "No. 1 priority'' this offseason and prevents bidders like Seattle from getting in the way.