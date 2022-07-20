Cowboys Safety Rumor: Trade for Bengals Free Agent Jessie Bates?

FRISCO - Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III says he won’t play under the franchise tag the Bengals put on him earlier this offseason. That means Bates is essentially trying to force the Bengals to trade him.

That’s an unfortunate turn of events for the defending AFC champs, as Bates played a big role in the Bengals’ head-turning run last season.

Bates’ franchise tag is worth $12.9 million, but he hasn’t signed it. The former All-Pro had 88 tackles and an interception in 2021. At 25, he’s the type of young safety that could be worth a long-term deal, if the trade partner were willing to do so.

So, who might be interested? CBSSports.com has some thoughts and broke down the eight most likely teams that would be interested in Bates.

The Cowboys were on the list.

CBSSports.com made the case for trading for Bates below:

Dallas already has two of the NFL's top defensive play-makers in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Imagine if they use some of the $22.5M in remaining 2022 cap space to make Bates part of the equation. Jayron Kearse was a force in his 2021 breakout, but he's logged just one full season as a starter in the NFL. Malik Hooker is just fine, too, but he's yet to play a full season and isn't breaking the bank after re-signing. Jerry Jones loves a good splash, and this one would help reinforce their defense's title aspirations both in the short and long term.

Bates’ franchise tag would fit into the Cowboys’ current cap room. The Bengals reportedly only offered Bates $4 million over the cap per season, so even a raise over that would fit, financially-speaking.

The safety position has been a sore point for the Cowboys in recent years. But CBS is right in pointing out that both Kearse and Hooker provided the Cowboys valuable play last season. Kearse had 98 tackles and two interceptions a year ago. Hooker had 44 tackles and an interception.

What might the Cowboys give up in return to get Bates? Frankly, not as much as other bidders, and here’s why: The Cowboys have demonstrated their faith in Kearse and Hooker - who signed here a year ago on one-year vet-minimum “prove it” deals - by stepping out this spring and signing each of them to two-year deals. That is a sign from Dallas that the team is pleased with, and committed to, the status quo at safety.

