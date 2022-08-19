Skip to main content

'Arctic Cowboys': Dallas Confirms 2 Alternate Helmets

The Dallas Cowboys are known for their traditional uniforms, and a new wrinkle is added to the lineup this season.

When it comes to the uniform department, the Dallas Cowboys have usually stuck to the status quo, even in the modern days of the NFL.

Given this precedent, when the league brought back the allowance of alternate helmets for the 2022 season, it made sense for Dallas to announce the usage of its 1960 throwback lids for the Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants. Sure enough, the Cowboys announced their plan to utilize this classic helmet on July 21.

The NFL followed this with a tweet of its own on July 25 highlighting all of the alternate and throwback helmets that will be seen on the field this season.

But wait; there are two Cowboys helmets on this graphic. What's that all about?

Now we've got official confirmation ...

Dallas officially announced the usage of a second alternate helmet for the 2022 season, calling it an "Arctic Cowboys'' look to be used in late December.

The color rush lid features the same star logo design as the Cowboys' primary silver helmet as opposed to the logo used on the throwback lids.

It's been fun to speculate that America's Team may be adding a wrinkle to its uniform department this season along with numerous other teams in the NFL. ... and now it's fun that the Cowboys are doing so, with a nod to tradition.

