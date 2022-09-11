Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Bucs: How to Watch, Betting Lines, Injury Updates

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football to kick off the NFL season for both squads, in a rematch of last year's opening day thriller.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night at AT&T Stadium as both teams kick off their respective 2022 NFL seasons.

The nationally televised intra-conference matchup is a rematch of last season's thrilling Week 1 game, and the Cowboys hope for a better outcome than the 31-29 Tampa Bay shootout win.

The Cowboys' defense could be tested early, as Brady - who is beginning his 22nd NFL season - is back under center after a mini-retirement in the offseason.

The Bucs will be short-handed along the offensive line due to injuries but have added a weapon on the outside, signing seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones this offseason.

Dallas led the NFL in takeaways a year ago and under coordinator Dan Quinn, the team believes it employs maybe the "fastest defense in the NFL.'' Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who finished with 13 sacks last season, hopes to continue his pressure on opposing quarterbacks during his second season in the league.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has dealt with his shoe/ankle problem from earlier in the week and will aim to lead the Dallas offense back to last year's successful averaging of 31.2 points per game. 

Last season, Tampa Bay averaged 30.1 points per game, meaning on Sunday, the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week 1 for the first time in NFL history.

Dallas starts the season hoping to be the first team to repeat as NFC East Champions for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak tolbert
Play

Michael Gallup OUT; Cowboys Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert Not Ready to Help Dak Prescott vs. Bucs?

One NFL scout tells CowboysSI.com that Dallas is about to have one big problem on offense in this game and one big problem for the season.

By Mike Fisher
cowboys-dak-prescott
Play

'Felt Like Something Popped in Dak Prescott's Foot': Cowboys Injury Update for Week 1 Bucs

“No, no. Not at all. Not a chance,'' Dak says of any lingering issues for Sunday, shoes and ankles once again cohabitating in comfort. "I’m good to go. I promise you.''

By Mike Fisher
godwin
Play

Cowboys vs. Bucs New Injury Report: WR Chris Godwin IN? GAMEDAY Preview

The Cowboys will be tested right away against quarterback Tom Brady, who has never lost to Dallas in his 22 seasons.

By Bri Amaranthus

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +2.5

TOTAL: 50.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +115, Buccaneers -138

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak tolbert
News

Michael Gallup OUT; Cowboys Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert Not Ready to Help Dak Prescott vs. Bucs?

By Mike Fisher
cowboys-dak-prescott
News

'Felt Like Something Popped in Dak Prescott's Foot': Cowboys Injury Update for Week 1 Bucs

By Mike Fisher
godwin
News

Cowboys vs. Bucs New Injury Report: WR Chris Godwin IN? GAMEDAY Preview

By Bri Amaranthus
dez redball
News

Dez Disagrees: It's Bryant vs. Jason Garrett on Bucs at Cowboys Strategy

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys McCarthy
News

'Open Season' on Coach Mike McCarthy: Cowboys Week 1 'Hot Seat'?

By Mike Fisher
jc mc zeke
News

'Quiet Down!' Cowboys Get Bucs Game-Plan Advice from Ex Coach Jason Garrett

By Mike Fisher
Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys
News

Cowboys Roster Moves: 2 Vets Called Up for Bucs Game

By Cowboys Country Staff
brady micah knife
News

Cowboys 'Defense First'? Micah Parsons 'New Standard' Needs Win vs. Tom Brady

By Mike Fisher