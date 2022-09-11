ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night at AT&T Stadium as both teams kick off their respective 2022 NFL seasons.

The nationally televised intra-conference matchup is a rematch of last season's thrilling Week 1 game, and the Cowboys hope for a better outcome than the 31-29 Tampa Bay shootout win.

The Cowboys' defense could be tested early, as Brady - who is beginning his 22nd NFL season - is back under center after a mini-retirement in the offseason.

The Bucs will be short-handed along the offensive line due to injuries but have added a weapon on the outside, signing seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones this offseason.

Dallas led the NFL in takeaways a year ago and under coordinator Dan Quinn, the team believes it employs maybe the "fastest defense in the NFL.'' Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who finished with 13 sacks last season, hopes to continue his pressure on opposing quarterbacks during his second season in the league.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has dealt with his shoe/ankle problem from earlier in the week and will aim to lead the Dallas offense back to last year's successful averaging of 31.2 points per game.

Last season, Tampa Bay averaged 30.1 points per game, meaning on Sunday, the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week 1 for the first time in NFL history.

Dallas starts the season hoping to be the first team to repeat as NFC East Champions for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +2.5

TOTAL: 50.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +115, Buccaneers -138

