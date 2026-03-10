Dallas Cowboys-Patrick Queen Trade Rumors Hit Major 'Snag'

The Dallas Cowboys were in pursuit of some of the top available linebackers ahead of NFL free agency, but the team struck out on names like Nakobe Dean, Devin Lloyd, and Quay Walker during the first day of the league's legal tampering period.

Entering the final day before the new league year, the hope was the team had something in mind to address the position.

One name that continued to pop up as an option was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. Dallas is in desperate need of adding talent at the position, but it looks like fans should pass on any hope of adding Queen to the roster.

According to NFL insider Jen Slater, the Queen idea "may have hit a snag." She added that a source believes Queen is “probably not going [to Dallas].”

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen celebrates a tackle against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium | Michael Longo / For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Queen is off the table, it will be interesting to see what direction the Cowboys turn to bolster the linebacking corps.

Leo Chanel is another name that continues to surface, or the team could decide to turn its attention to the 2026 draft, which is loaded with talent at the position. As a bonus, Dallas has two first-round picks.

Whatever Dallas decides to do, it is clear that the team has major holes to fill over the next few months, and they can ill-afford to ignore the needs or strike out.

The new league year will officially kick off on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.