    December 27, 2021
    WATCH: Cowboys Pounce On Washington In Wild First Quarter

    The Cowboys are scoring quickly on Sunday night.
    It's been quite the first quarter for the Dallas Cowboys tonight.

    After securing the NFC East title just before kickoff, the Cowboys are coming out with a celebration.

    After a lackluster first drive, they responded strong on defense. On the very first defensive snap, cornerback Trevon Diggs recorded his 11th interception of the season, tying Everson Walls for the franchise record in a season. Walls set the record 40 years ago in 1981.

    On the first offensive drive, Diggs' record-setting pick turned into points as the Cowboys advanced downfield on a 9-play, 71-yard drive that ended in a Prescott touchdown pass to running back Ezekiel Elliott.

    Prescott got Elliott, tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receiver Amari Cooper in the box score on the drive, including a 23-yard pass to Cooper that put the Cowboys in the red zone.

    Then, after forcing a Washington punt, the Cowboys offense trotted down the field once more on an 8-play, 74-yard drive that ended on a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. 

    Schultz has caught six touchdowns this season, the most he's had in any season of his four-year career.

    But the Cowboys weren't done there.

    Just three plays into the next defensive drive, Heinicke threw his second pick of the game, this time to DeMarcus Lawrence, where he took the ball to the house for a 40-yard pick six to take a three-score lead.

    If this is what the Cowboys have in store for the first quarter, it should be exciting to see what's left in the final three frames.

    The Cowboys hold a 21-0 lead over Washington at the end of the first quarter.

