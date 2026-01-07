Cowboys star shares confident outlook on franchise's future

The Dallas Cowboys didn't accomplish their goal of reaching the NFL playoffs in 2025-26, let alone competing for a Super Bowl. Instead, despite a new head coach and one of the top offenses in the league, the Cowboys finished below .500 for the second consecutive year.

The results weren't what anyone in the franchise anticipated going into Brian Schottenheimer's first season at the helm. Many of the struggles were exacerbated by what statistically was the worst defense in team history.

Dallas is hoping another fresh face, along with strengthening the defense through free agency and the NFL Draft, will get things back on track.

There are a few players the Cowboys can build around on the defensive side of the ball, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams is going into his first offseason with the franchise after being acquired from the New York Jets at the trade deadline. He's feeling some optimism about the future in Dallas.

Cowboys' Quinnen Williams Confident Going Into Offseason

With the season wrapping up over the weekend, Williams shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday.

Interestingly enough, Williams made the post shortly after the news broke that the Cowboys were firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

"Great things are coming, so happy to be a Cowboy," Williams wrote on social media.

In seven starts with the Cowboys, Williams totaled 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one interception. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year.

Williams brings a big presence to the locker room as a leader and he's not afraid to speak up. He called his time in Dallas "unbelievable" last month.

"Well, it's been unbelievable, man. We've got great leaders on this team, great players on this team, and game-changers on this team, especially on defense," Williams said in December. "Taking constructive criticism, taking accountability, watching the film harsh with a mean mentality, and doing the things we can do individually to help this team win, especially on defense and as a defense to do the things we can do as a unit."

In 105 appearances over his seven years in the league, Williams has recorded 343 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 41.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Williams has two years remaining on an extension that he signed with the Jets that expires at the conclusion of the 2027 season. He will earn $25.5 million next year.

