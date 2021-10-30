‘Early Decision’ on Dak Playing vs. Vikings?

Skip to main content
    'Early Decision' on Dak Prescott Playing? GAMEDAY: Cowboys vs. Vikings

    The Dallas Cowboys take their five-game winning streak to Minnesota to play the Vikings.
    Author:

    Are you ready for some Sunday night football? The Dallas Cowboys take their five-game winning streak to Minnesota to play the Vikings. Both teams are coming off their bye weeks with a chance to make a statement with a victory. 

    The NFC-East leading Cowboys can solidify themselves as the NFL's highest-scoring team vs. a Vikings defensive pass rush that is tied for the NFL lead with 21 sacks.  Dallas is hoping that quarterback Dak Prescott, who is working through a calf strain, will be up to the task. Owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence that the rehabbing star will be cleared to play Sunday.

    Meanwhile, a televised national media report is muddling the facts about Dallas’ timetable on a decision, reporting that it will come “earlier than expected.”

    That is simply false.

    CowboysSI.com and other DFW news outlets have consistently reported that the team’s Saturday “launch practice” will be the central deciding point. Our Mike Fisher has reported, “The Cowboys will likely know when they board the plane on Saturday” whether it’s Dak or backup Cooper Rush who starts.

    In theory, the Cowboys could wake up Sunday in Minneapolis with new thoughts. But that is not their in-house plan.

    Can the Cowboys slow down running back Dalvin Cook? Sunday night will be a tough test for the Dallas defense. Will cornerback Trevon Diggs notch his 8th interception of the season? Watch out for Kirk Cousins, who has put up numbers on par with Prescott, throwing for 1,769 yards with 13 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions.

    FUN FACT: Dallas' offense is leading the league’s top offense in both yards and points, with much thank to Prescott. He has 1,813 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions in the Cowboys’ six games.

    RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

    ODDS: Did Prescott say something to change the line? The Cowboys are now 3-point underdogs to the Vikings on FanDuel. The over/under is 55 total points.

    BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 6-0 (unbeaten) against the spread this season. In 5 of 6 games, the Cowboys games have hit the over. 

    GAME TIME: Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7:20 p.m. CT. 

    LOCATION: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN

    TV/RADIO: NBC, 105.3 The Fan

    THE FINAL WORD: Prescott said without hesitation that his Cowboys are a Super Bowl contender.

    “I feel that way,” he said. “I felt that way coming into camp. I feel that way after six games. I feel that way today. ...I think everybody on this team and in this building would be pissed off if anybody thought any differently."

