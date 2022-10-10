Ezekiel Elliott Says 'F'em!' to Who Don't Get Cowboys Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush 'QB Controversy'

FRISCO - We have tried to explain how a "QB controversy'' actually works.

It does not happen on Reddit, or in the barber shop, or in the demented and non-connected imagination of TV's "Human Cockroach,'' Skip Bayless.

It can only happen in a team's locker room.

And confirming what we have reported in this space time and time again, there is no "QB controversy'' in the Dallas Cowboys locker room.

It is to the credit of the power of "America's Team,'' however, as the Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon in L.A., it happened again.

"Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott.''

"Cooper Rush is better than Dak Prescott.''

Amid it all, Ezekiel Elliott was asked if he feels some frustration over the silliness of the Rush vs. Prescott discourse. His response?

“We’re the Cowboys,'' Zeke said. "People always have something to say about us. F'em. All we care about is what’s in this locker room, what’s in this building.”

And what's in "this locker room,'' whether it's the room at SoFi or the room back here inside The Star?

The Cowboys are pleased to have improved to 4-1 on the year following Sunday's upset win. But they are not fooling themselves about who's who. As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, he watched Rush ...

Throw 10 completions for the win.

Total 102 passing yards for the win.

Good for him; Rush has obviously helped the team to success; going 4-0 in his starts by playing nearly error-free football. But Rush isn't Dak. As we've noted in this space for the better part of a month, the defense-first Cowboys are succeeding over the last five games by allowing 19, 17, 16, 10 and 10 points.

And by trying to score more than 20 - about 10 per game fewer than Dak's 2021 Cowboys averaged.

Do Cowboys critics and controversy-baiters and Dak haters not understand math?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, basking in the hucksterism, excitedly concedes he enjoys the silliness. Most people in the locker room ignore it. And now one guy has addressed it in the firmest of manners.

"F'em,'' Zeke said.

