Ezekiel Elliott Knee Brace, Tony Pollard Practicing: Cowboys Injury Update

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys engaged in a light Wednesday workout indoors here at The Star - coach Mike McCarthy called it “more of a walkthrough-type practice” - and many eyes were on a pair of less-than-healthy backfield standouts.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with - and playing with - a knee that is troublesome enough for him to have donned, for the first time, a knee brace to get him through a game, as was the case in Sunday’s key win at Washington.

Elliott emerged from Sunday's game without any setback and was on the field, first on the sideline but then as an on-field participant during the open-media portion, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fellow running Tony Pollard, who revealed last week that he is trying to play despite tearing his left plantar fascia on Dec. 2 vs. the Saints, sat out in Washington but entered the day planning on being at least a limited participant. During the open portion, he spend time on the resistance cords with trainer Britt Brown. And later, rookie JaQuan Hardy, an emergency call-up from the practice squad from the weekend, was involved in the offense.

Dallas’ other top trainer, Jim Maurer, was also busy as McCarthy arranged for him to give a COVID-related presentation to the team on Wednesday morning. Presently, only Cedrick Wilson is in the COVID protocol, but a league-wide outbreak has the team considering a move into the Omni Hotel adjacent to team HQ in a sort of group-quarantine “bubble” setup.

Assuming good health from Elliott and Pollard, left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) - the only roster member to miss this workout - will be the only player on the 9-4 Cowboys player to miss Sunday’s game at the 4-9 New York Giants.

