Is Jaguar Trevor The Next Cowboy Troy?

I've seen a lot of "The Next Troys'' come and go. But I think I'm a Trevor Lawrence believer.

One of my first experiences as a young Dallas Cowboys beat writer was covering an even younger Dallas Cowboys quarterback named "Troy Aikman.'' We are 30-plus years later, and a lot of "The Next Troys'' have come. And gone.

Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence is the latest to draw the Aikman comparisons. Sunday's performance did nothing to deter the hype. Or my belief.

During a recent appearance on my old radio station 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones actually allowed the name "Aikman'' to be invoked when the subject of just how "special'' the Clemson product Lawrence is was broached.

“Yes, yes,” Jones said, “I think he’s in that conversation.''

Yes, yes. I think so, too.

Sunday's preseason finale at AT&T Stadium, an eventual 34-14 Jaguars' romp, was largely about backups for both teams. It was about who is going to be No. 53 on a roster, not about who is No. 1.

Except for Lawrence, the long-haired Clemson QB who in three drives against the Cowboys' reserve defense really was "Aikmanesque". After a lackluster preseason, he completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards for two touchdowns.

Every hotshot QB who comes into the NFL gets a "comp.'' This kid is "The Next Troy.'' That kid is "The Next Montana.'' Some other kid is "The Next Elway.''

Truth is, these are generational names. It's impossible for dozens and dozens of guys to be "generational.'' But it's not impossible for Trevor to at least be a "Troy Starter Kit.'' It's not impossible that the college-coach-to-NFL Urban Meyer might mimic, a little bit, what Jimmy Johnson did here starting in 1989.

Meyer and Lawrence trace the steps of Jimmy and Troy? Maybe.

Now, given the fact that a QB has to win three Super Bowls and enter the Hall of Fame to actually "be a Troy,'' "starter kit'' is the best way to describe what we're seeing from Lawrence.

And yes, yes. I'm with Jerry. I was a believer in Troy. And I'm a believer in Trevor.

