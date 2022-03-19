James Washington Signs; How New WR Fits Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Next issue: How and where will Dallas use James Washington?

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys made some waves in the second wave of NFL free agency on Friday, bolstering their receiving corps by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington.

Sources told CowboysSI.com that this a one-year deal for Washington, who gets to return to his home state of Texas with a chance to create opportunities that never quite unfolded in Pittsburgh.

Next issue: How and where will Dallas use him?

Washington’s production in 2021 took a dive. But even all totaled together, his four-year run with the Steelers after having been a second-round pick out of Oklahoma State never quite impressed.

In his Pittsburgh career, Washington had 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He certainly comes with the Dez Bryant Seal of Approval; Bryant, a fellow Texan and OSU product, actually called this signing earlier this week.

“James Washington to the Dallas Cowboys just know you heard it first right here,” Bryant tweeted on Monday.

Washington is 5-11, so physically it seems he could help in the slot. But last year, during his snaps as basically the Steelers’ No. 4 guy, he only played inside about a third of the time.

There is talk here inside The Star about Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb becoming a dominant force if he gets the primary slot snaps. That can work, because with Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. no longer on the roster, and with newly re-signed Michael Gallup rehabbing from knee surgery, early on, the Cowboys might need Washington to be their No. 2 guy for a time.

Washington’s price tag will be far easier to swallow than Cooper’s ($20 mil APY) or Wilson's ($7 mil APY), and alongside Lamb and rehabbing/re-signing Gallup, Dallas could use the help.

At just 25, and with a Biletnikoff Award on his mantle, there is still room for growth. And both Washington and the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys need it.

Washington’s best season came in 2019, when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns. Do that here and this is a value signing.

