Cowboys SI
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Jerry Jones NFL Anniversary: His 3 Worst Cowboys Moves

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO – Happy 31st anniversary to Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys. Jones is, no doubt, a polarizing owner and NFL figure.

When Jones purchased the Cowboys on this day in 1989 for $140 million, it made history as the most anyone has ever paid for a sports team and drastically changed the trajectory of America’s team.

What started out as a promise to oversee "jocks and socks'' has expanded into Jones' world-wide influence not just in football and not just in sports ... but in sales, marketing, branding, advertising, television ... You name it.

And it's been a fascinatingly quotable ride. Search “Jerry Jones best quotes” on Google and you could be entertained for hours. He is loved, "sports-hated'' and everything in between. Yet, there is not doubt his particular form of genius has delivered on great Cowboys moves (plus three Super Bowl titles).

In honor of the 77-year-old Jones, who famously said, "I’ve been told that I have, by CAT Scans, that it’s like the brain of a 40-year-old.”… We ranked his best three moves as Cowboys owner.

Which means, it’s only fair that we also take a look (in the video above) at his three worst moves.

3. Jones’ botched chasing of wide receivers

Whether is be trading too many picks to try to get a wide receiver like Joey Galloway or passing on Randy Moss or getting tangled up with Terrell Owens … Jones and the wide receiver position have historically not mixed well. Hopefully Amari Cooper doesn't end up on this "botched'' list, too.

2. Bundling the firing of Landry and hiring of Johnson

Within the first 24 hours of buying the Cowboys, Jones fired head coach Tom Landry. Fans were not happy. But to make matters more intense, he also announced the hiring of coach Jimmy Johnson in the same press conference.

Jones has admitted to Mike Fisher that he wishes he would have handled that situation with more poise. Three huge changes squeezed into a quick timeline gave Cowboys fans a nation-wide case of whiplash.

1. The divorce with Jimmy Johnson

After hiring his old Arkansas college teammate Jimmy Johnson, the two became co-architects of Dallas’ winning culture and the Cowboys hit full stride, improving from going 1-15 in 1989 to winning the Super Bowl in 1992 and 1993.

Then, Johnson and Jones parted ways- not amicably- in 1993. The divorce left a lot to be desired and many “what if’s” have since emerged.

Don’t miss: Jones’ three best Cowboys moves

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Comeback? The Mahomes Influence On Dez Bryant Dallas Doesn't Want to See

Cowboys Comeback? The Kansas City Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes Influence On Dez Bryant That Dallas Doesn't Want to See

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex David Irving Seeks NFL Reinstatement; Some 1-on-1 Reflections

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving, Outspoken Marijuana Guy, Says He's Seeking NFL Reinstatement; Some 1-on-1 Reflections From Our Visit With Him

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones' NFL Anniversary: His 3 Best Cowboys Moves

Three Super Bowl Rings Is Impressive, But Surprisingly, We Say That's Not Jerry Jones' Best NFL Move in his now 31 Years as Dallas Cowboys Owner.

BriAmaranthus

NFL Combine Cowboys: Questions At LB - Meet The Answers In Indianapolis

The NFL Scouting Combine Might Offer Some Answers For The Dallas Cowboys At Linebacker, Where They Have Questions They Might Not Be Comfortable Facing

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Meet The D-Linemen and EDGE Rushers in Indy

The NFL Scouting Combine is On and The Dallas Cowboys Are in: Meet The D-Linemen and EDGE Rushers in Indy

Mike Fisher

Mo' Better Football, But Cowboys In NFL Expanded Playoffs Are History's Sad Tale

Is More Football Better Football? That Might Be True, But The Idea of The Dallas Cowboys In the NFL Expanded Playoffs Are in Fact History's Sad Tale

Mike Fisher

Happy 31st Anniversary to Jerry Jones and His Cowboys

On this day in 1989, Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million. And The NFL Has Never Been The Same Since

BriAmaranthus

Who's Looking at Dez Bryant? Michael Jordan, Drake ... And The Cowboys

As Dez Bryant Continues to Mount His NFL Comeback, He's Getting Support from an Array of Celebrities - And Maybe from The Dallas Cowboys, Too

Mike Fisher

What Do NFL's New Deadline Dates Mean to Cowboys Dak & Amari?

Reported New Deadline Dates Are Tangled Up With New CBA Developments. What Do the Changes Mean to the Dallas Cowboys and Free Agents Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Won't Move Forward' With Deals on Dak and Amari Until CBA Settled

The Dallas Cowboys Haven't Had Much Movement With Their Top Free Agents And Now COO Stephen Jones Position is That Dallas 'Won't Move Forward' With Deals on Dak and Amari Until the CBA Settled

Mike Fisher