‘Serious Load’ for Ezekiel Elliott at Saints

As far as Jerry is concerned, Zeke needn’t be on the injury list.

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott keeps on truckin’.

Amid three losses in four games and a COVID outbreak at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys practiced on Tuesday, shortly after team owner Jerry Jones went on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan and predicted a healthy Elliott (while bestowing an odd title on his COVID-listed head coach.

Said Jones, "I don't know anyone more vaccinated than Mike McCarthy."

The Cowboys' coach will miss Thursday's game at New Orleans after testing positive for COVID. To fill McCarthy's void against the Saints, Jones will turn to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who in six years as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons went 2-4 in NFC South rivalry games in the Superdome. The Cowboys' defensive coordinator will step out of the booth and onto the sideline to call the shots Thursday.

"It hasn’t been that many games or that many weeks or that many months that he hasn’t been out there making these in-game calls,” Jones said of Quinn. "We’re fortunate to have him.”

An on offense? Dallas will turn to coordinator Kellen Moore, of course, but also to Elliott, despite the back’s bum knee. The Cowboys practice report reads like this: Elliott (knee) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) were full participants; Tarell Basham (chest) was upgraded from limited to full; Cedrick Wilson (ankle) has yet to practice this week.

Amari Cooper (COVID) is not working and has not be activated as of this time; as we’ve reported, there is guarantee he plays at New OrleansDemarcus Lawrence is working but hasn’t been activated yet so isn’t on the list. And as far as Jerry is concerned, Zeke needn’t be.