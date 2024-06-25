Ranking the NFC East offensive lines from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting season.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the tight ends.
4. Washington Commanders
Most people wouldn't recognize the Commanders ' offensive linemen outside of center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Sam Cosmi. This is largely because the Commanders have invested minimal draft capital and cap space in their offensive line.
Their left guard, Nick Allegretti, was a 7th-round pick; their right tackle, Andrew Wylie, was an undrafted free agent; and their left tackle, Brandon Coleman, was selected in the third round out of TCU in this past draft.
The Commanders' offensive line lacks significant upside, and fans should primarily hope for them to keep Jayden Daniels healthy while the team continues to add pieces through next year's free agency and draft.
Projected Starters: LT Brandon Coleman, LG Nick Allegretti, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Sam Cosmi, RT Andrew Wylie
3. New York Giants
It's not as though the Giants aren't putting in the effort to build a solid offensive line. Both offensive tackles were top-10 picks, their center was a second-rounder, and Jon Runyan appears to be a great addition. However, outside of Andrew Thomas last season, the Giants' young pieces have struggled significantly. Whether Evan Neal and John Michael Schmitz are busts, haven't had the right coaching, or just need more time to develop, they have yet to meet expectations.
The Giants are currently ranked above the Commanders due to their potential, but for the team to succeed in 2024, the entire offensive line, particularly Neal and Schmitz, will need to make significant improvements.
Projected Starters: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jermaine Eluemunor, C John Michael Schmitz Jr., RG Jon Runyan, RT Evan Neal
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are fortunate to have arguably the best offensive guard duo in the NFL. However, the rest of their offensive line may face challenges in 2024. Dallas is counting on rookie first-rounder Tyler Guyton to replace a future Hall of Famer at left tackle and rookie Cooper Beebe to take over for former Pro Bowler Tyler Biadasz at center. At right tackle, Terrence Steele struggled last season after returning from injury, but Cowboys fans can be optimistic that he'll return to his pre-injury form.
Notably, the Cowboys have a knack for drafting offensive linemen, which bodes well for their future. The youth on the offensive line should help create movement upfront and rejuvenate the run game. However, Guyton will have big shoes to fill in pass-blocking, as Tyron Smith was one of the top pass-blockers throughout his career.
Projected Starters: LT Tyler Guyton, LG Tyler Smith, C Cooper Beebe, RG Zack Martin, RT Terrence Steele
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys may boast the best offensive guard duo in the league, but the Eagles have the edge when it comes to the best offensive tackle duos.
With Jason Kelce's retirement, I think everyone is interested in seeing if the Eagles will still run the "tush push' and if it will be running with the same effectiveness. The Eagles might not be the most feared team in short-yardage situations anymore, but their trio of Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Landon Dickerson ranks among the best offensive line trios in the league. If center Cam Jurgens and right guard Tyler Steen perform at an average level or better, Philadelphia will once again feature one of the top offensive lines in the league.