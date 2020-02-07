CowboyMaven
NFL Mock Draft: Brugler Suggests A Logical Cowboys QB-Related First-Round Trade

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Pretty much every spring in the Jerry Jones Era the Dallas Cowboys conduct a pre-NFL Draft press conference during which Jerry or Stephen Jones answer a question about the possibility of moving up or down in the upcoming selection process. They always answer in the affirmative, and of course, they're always telling the truth when they suggest that both are possible.

And then every year, I add to "up'' and "down'' the idea of "sideways'' - just to emphasis the true width of the possibilities here.

My friend Dane Brugler at The Athletic understands this well, so when in his latest NFL Mock Draft he cooks up a Cowboys-related trade? His wisdom means it's sensible. And Dallas' history says it's possible.

Dane takes us to Pick No. 17, where the Cowboys presently sit ...

17. ***TRADE***
New Orleans Saints receive:
2020 first-round pick (No. 17 overall)

Dallas Cowboys receive:
2020 first-round pick (No. 24 overall)
2020 third-round pick (No. 88 overall)
2021 third-round pick
2021 fourth-round pick

New Orleans Saints (via DAL) – Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Drew Brees is undecided about retirement, Teddy Bridgewater is a pending free agent and Taysom Hill has convinced a faction of the fanbase that he deserves a shot at the full-time role. Basically, the Saints’ immediate and long-term future at quarterback is unsettled. However, the long-term might be answered if they make this trade and draft Love, who is raw but as physically talented as any quarterback in this draft.

The Saints have never shied from being aggressive on draft weekend and packaging picks to go get their guy. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be opening the checkbook this offseason and it wouldn’t hurt to add more draft picks for 2020 and 2021 to help fill holes on the roster. Plus, several of Dallas’ targets at No. 17 have a decent shot to still be around at No. 24 overall.

24. Dallas Cowboys (via NO) – Grant Delpit, DS, LSU
In this scenario, the Cowboys trade back seven spots, add three draft picks and draft a player they likely would have considered at No. 17 overall. Delpit is far from a perfect prospect, but his coverage awareness and speed allow him to make plays sideline to sideline.

delpit cowboys

Dane's latest NFL Mock Draft is here, and you can get the goods on all the top-round prospects through Brugler's expert eyes - good eyes here, I think, when it comes to connecting Dallas with Delpit, something we here at CowboysSI.com have suggested ourselves.

