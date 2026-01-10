Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator news tracker, candidates & interviews

It's been a busy start to the NFL offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team making the much-needed decision to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after a season full of struggles.

The Cowboys finished the season ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Now that a search is underway for a replacement, the team is hoping for a complete overhaul that will also lead to key roster decisions.

But first, the team must find the right man for the job who can put the right scheme in place.

Dallas wasted no time beginning its coordinator search, with three interviews scheduled within days of Eberflus' firing.

A closer look at the early candidates and latest news on the defensive coordinator search can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator news & rumors

1/10:26 (8:00 a.m. ET): Saturday will bring an interview with one of the most intriguing candidates, Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Before joining the Broncos as defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator in 2024, he served as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Wisconsin, and had a brief stint as interim head coach. Leonhard also served as a senior football analyst at Illinois before making the jump to the NFL coaching ranks.

1/9/26: The team has already conducted two interviews -- Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda -- while a third will be conducted on Saturday.

1/8/26: The Cowboys requested to interview Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for the vacancy, but were denied by Atlanta, which is searching for a new head coach after firing another potential Dallas candidate, Raheem Morris.

Other names that have been linked to the Cowboys are Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, and former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

This post will be updated with the latest news and rumors surrounding the Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator as it becomes available.

