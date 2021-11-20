Cowboys LISTEN: 'Nasty Dark-Side' Reason for O-Line Changes

The 7-2 Dallas Cowboys are riding high. And their offense is coming off their best performance of the season, posting a season-high 43 points in a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite their success, the Cowboys are making a change to their offensive line, swapping out Connor Williams for Connor McGovern at left guard. And in total, there is a "dark-side'' reason that is part of it.

McGovern started the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at right guard when Zack Martin was sidelined with COVID-19. He's played in seven games since in relief, including 27 offensive snaps last week against the Falcons - but those either as a backup O-lineman or in his colorful role as a "fullback'' and "tight end.

However, the job is now McGovern's. Left guard is no longer up in the air as Williams moves to the bench.

Meanwhile, left tackle is in question, with Tyron Smith listed as questionable ahead of this Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs - but with sources suggesting to CowboysSI.com that Tyron will try to play. Smith has been dealing with an ankle issue, and if he has to sit, Terence Steele will take his place.

And what about right tackle? La'el Collins is staying there. As the Cowboys and they'll tell you in addition to his skill set, he brings a nastiness to the group - as owner Jerry Jones said the other day, a "dark side'' in how he plays.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss Connor McGovern starting at left guard in Week 11 + preview the matchup between the Cowboys and the Chiefs.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

