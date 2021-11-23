QBs Derek Carr vs. Dak Prescott: Blame Game

Both QBs, who have exhibited leadership qualities during their teams’ tough times, vow to be part of the Thursday solution.

FRISCO - Thanksgiving Thursday will see two quarterbacks trying to play “Mr. Fix-It.”

Said Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after a 19-9 loss at Kansas City: “I’m pissed when I don’t play well or the team doesn’t play well, or the offense doesn’t play well.”

Said Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr after a 32-13 loss to Cincinnati: “You can put it all on me. It starts with me and ends with me. It will be my fault until I’m not here. That’s how I operate.”

Dallas is 7-3, with a six-game win streak central to the charge to the head of the NFC East. And Vegas? After a 5-2 start, the Raiders have lost three in a row.

On Sunday, Carr completed 19 of 27 passes for 215 yards, with just one touchdown and one interception in the loss to the Bengals. During this skid, he’s thrown just four touchdowns along with four interceptions.

In truth, the Raiders’ problems may be more “institutional” than they are about one player. Scandal caused the departure of head coach Jon Gruden, with his temp replacement former Cowboys special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. They also released receiver Henry Ruggs as he faces charges stemming from an alleged DWI death.

The Raiders at 5-5 seem vulnerable.

Of course, Dallas is coming off an effort in Kansas City that creates a similar impression.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday on CBS and NFL Network, and both QBs, who have exhibited leadership qualities during their teams’ tough times, vow to be part of the Thursday solution.

Said Carr: “You can put it all on me. … I always look at what I can do. We’re not doing good enough … and it’s my fault.”

Said Prescott: “It’s a short week and we’ve got to put it past us. We know the stretch ahead. There’s a lot that we can learn from (this loss).This is a resilient team that is going to continue to fight and get better, I can promise you that.”

