Star in the Making? Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith Working OT

When the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith No. 24 overall in April's NFL Draft, the pick wasn't well-received by some critics. A primary criticism is that he had severe penalty problems in college, as he committed 16 of themjust last season at Tulsa. Out of those 16 penalties, 12 of them were holding calls.

To scouting people. Smith primarily struggled with hand technique when blocking edge rushers as an offensive tackle at Tulsa. For Dallas, Smith is expected to slide inside to left guard (at least as a rookie). Inside, they believe. Smith will be able to utilize the bully demeanor and brute strength that scouts have praised. He'll have much more of an anchor vs. bull rushes than previous left guard Connor Williams, while bringing violence to the run game.

Translation: To the Cowboys, the criticisms of him as a first-round selection are overblown.

Additionally, Smith is already showing signs of wanting to be great. During the break between mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp, Smith has been working overtime.

Smith attended the OL Masterminds Summit alongside Cowboys centers Tyler Biadasz and Matt Farniok.

“I’m trying to get as much info as I can,” Smith told the Dallas Morning News.

Additionally, Smith has a huge asset at his disposal by getting the chance to learn from Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. Smith doesn't seem to be wasting this opportunity, either.

"Keeping everything in sync and coordinated is huge for me. Zack really helped me with that a lot. I’ll be focused with my eyes. And with Tyron, I was like, ‘How do you not underset or overset?’ He said, ‘Just get to your spot as fast as possible … and use your hands in conjunction with that," says Smith. "Watching them, watching their tape, how they execute it has been really good for me. I’m in with them every day, so I’m always asking questions.”

With his mentality to constantly learn and a helpful change of position, there's every reason to believe Smith - who has been working overtime to form himself into a young star - can get there quickly enough to silence the critics.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!