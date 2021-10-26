Cowboys' Gallup & Joseph 'Return'; 2 Veterans to IR

    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Roster Moves: Cowboys' Michael Gallup & Kelvin Joseph 'Return'; 2 Veterans to IR

    Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week. But the coming means two are going to IR.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have suggested that this would be the week of a possible return to the field for Michael Gallup - and now they've turned in the paperwork to prove it. ... and more paperwork to create the room, as defensive lineman Brent Urban and defensive back Maurice Canady are heading to injured reserve.

    DallasCowboys.com notes the coming transactions, as Dallas will list a triceps injury for Urban and a concussion issue for Canady.

    More moves are coming ... and maybe Gallup is coming on as well.

    The wide receiver was one of three Cowboys players that are involved in a "move'' of sorts: Dallas has officially activated the 21-day practice window on Monday for Gallup, and two two other players, defensive tackle Trysten Hill and linebacker Francis Bernard.

    That trio will likely participate at some level when the team resumes practice here inside The Star on Wednesday, though it is too early to know about their potential availability for the 5-1 Cowboys' next game, Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.

    Gallup sustained a calf strain during the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay - the last time Dallas has suffered a defeat, having reeled off five straight victories since to create a massive lead in the NFC East. ... and arguably now have a manageable schedule. 

    The Cowboys - led by now-boot-less QB Dak Prescott, who is also going to try to practice on Wednesday as he rehabs his calf strain - have nevertheless thrived at the receiver position with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper starring, as we as with Cedrick Wilson performing well as the third wideout.

    Gallup is 25 and in a contract year. The Cowboys have said they do not want to negotiate during the season as he sets himself up for a deal that could be worth in excess of $12 million annually.

    No image description

    can cow urb
    Play

    Cowboys' Gallup & Joseph 'Return'; 2 Veterans to IR

    Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week. But the coming means two are going to IR.

    3 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Dak MVP
    Play

    NFL MVP Race: Dak vs. Kyler?

    In the league's longest-ever race, it's already down to two horses

    1 hour ago
    Copy of Add a heading
    Play

    Cowboys Bye-Week Takes: Zeke & Pals

    The Cowboys find themselves with a big lead in the East after just six games and firing on all cylinders

    2 hours ago

    Hill (knee) is the Cowboys' former second-round pick who has struggled to make an impact since coming here in 2019. Bernard (hamstring) could be a special-teams helper.

    Already working on the 21-day clocks (activated on Oct. 13) are rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph (groin) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle). Both of them could be ready for Minnesota.

    Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells 105.3 The Fan that two other injured players, defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Neville Gallimore “still need time. I don’t think they’re going to start practicing any time soon.”

    Nevertheless, Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week. ... and now, roster room for more.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    can cow urb
    News

    Cowboys' Gallup & Joseph 'Return'; 2 Veterans to IR

    3 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Dak MVP
    News

    NFL MVP Race: Dak vs. Kyler?

    1 hour ago
    Copy of Add a heading
    News

    Cowboys Bye-Week Takes: Zeke & Pals

    2 hours ago
    Mike-McCarthy-explains-puzzling-clock-management-vs-1024x576
    News

    ‘McClock’: Cowboys Coach on 'Analytics As Media Weapon'

    3 hours ago
    damontae-kazee
    News

    Will NFL Suspend Cowboys' Kazee for Arrest?

    6 hours ago
    dak wash run
    News

    Are NFC East Teams Thinking 'We're Close' to Cowboys?

    8 hours ago
    dak-zack-
    News

    LISTEN: Zack on Dak; Cowboys 'Already Clinched'?

    21 hours ago
    Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys The Star
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Dak Prescott at Work, No Boot On Injured Leg

    Oct 25, 2021