The 2020 Cowboys Winning The Super Bowl: What Are The Odds?

FRISCO - Everybody from Jerry Jones to Mike McCarthy to Xavier Woods is saying it out loud. But when it comes to "Super Bowl talk,'' should Dallas Cowboys fans listen?

This weekend, the 2019 NFL season continues with four teams vying for the two berths in Super Bowl LIV. And after that?

"One of our primary goals in selecting the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys was to focus on a proven team-builder and winner,'' Jones said. "In Mike McCarthy, we found a coach who not only checked those boxes, but also has the experience of taking an NFL team to the biggest stage, the Super Bowl, and completing the job."

Said McCarthy himself: "I'm just going to say this to the fans: The commitment will be unwavering ... I just want to tell you I am anxious and excited to get to work on winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys."

Are the players buying in? From safety Woods: “We’ll be in the Super Bowl. I don’t know where it is (next year), but we’ll be there.”

Well, Xavier, Super Bowl LV is in Tampa. And, according to the folks at BetOnline, what are the odds that the Dallas Cowboys will win Super Bowl LV?

Decent, actually.

Kansas City Chiefs 7/1

Baltimore Ravens 8/1

San Francisco 49ers 8/1

New England Patriots 12/1

New Orleans Saints 14/1

Dallas Cowboys 16/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 16/1

Green Bay Packers 20/1

Atlanta Falcons 25/1

Chicago Bears 25/1

Los Angeles Chargers 25/1

Los Angeles Rams 25/1

Minnesota Vikings 25/1

Seattle Seahawks 25/1

Cleveland Browns 33/1

Houston Texans 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 33/1

Philadelphia Eagles 33/1

Buffalo Bills 40/1

Denver Broncos 50/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Carolina Panthers 66/1

New York Giants 66/1

New York Jets 66/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1

Arizona Cardinals 80/1

Cincinnati Bengals 100/1

Detroit Lions 100/1

Miami Dolphins 100/1

Washington Redskins 100/1

It's worth noting that the Cowboys are a top-seven choice, according to the oddsmakers, with only the Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers, Patriots and Saints more highly thought of. More immediately, Dallas is rated far higher than the Eagles, Giants and Redskins.

How much of this is a belief in Mike McCarthy? How much of it is the customary Cowboys hyperbole? We've got a long offseason during which to contemplate.