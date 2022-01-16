Skip to main content

WATCH: Micah Parsons Head-On Collision vs. 49ers; Is Cowboys Rookie OK?

As the 49ers forged an early lead here at AT&T Stadium, Parsons was forced out of the game by a nasty head-on collision. Nobody's fault. Not "bullying.''

ARLINGTON - When it comes to running the football, few teams do it better than the San Francisco 49ers. Finding a way to stop the run game was going be one of the keys to victory for the Cowboys when the Niners stood across from them Sunday afternoon.

Their style has fed into a myth, that this game is "finesse vs. 'Bully Ball.''

“I’m from Harrisburg (Pa.), where the bullies get bullied,” said Dallas rookie Micah Parsons, a first-team All-Pro. “There’s a bully in every gym. There’s a bully everywhere you go. At some point, it takes someone to stand up and fight. I ain’t never backed down from a challenge. So I will never say you can bully a lion. Ever.”

OK, but you can almost give one a concussion.

As the 49ers forged an early lead here at AT&T Stadium, Parsons was forced out of the game by a nasty head-on collision. Nobody's fault. Not "bullying.'' 

Just nasty.

Luckily, the rookie standout returned as the Cowboys try to keep it close against the visitors.

No image description

253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
Play

WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

The Cowboys cut the deficit with a beautifully-thrown ball.

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5
Play

WATCH: Micah Parsons Head-On Collision vs. 49ers; Is Cowboys Rookie OK?

As the 49ers forged an early lead here at AT&T Stadium, Parsons was forced out of the game by a nasty head-on collision. Nobody's fault. Not "bullying.''

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
tyron bosa sf
Play

‘Definitely Beatable’: 49ers Nick Bosa Gets Sack After Dissing Dak Prescott Cowboys O-Line

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa says specifically of Dallas’ offensive line. “There’s tape on them getting beat.”

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The 49ers are dangerous running the football (and for that matter, in stopping the run) because they can beat teams in multiple ways.

Rookie Elijah Mitchell ran for nearly 1,000 yards despite sitting in six games this season. To complement him, there's Deebo Samuel ... Despite being a wide receiver, Samuel was second in rushing yards this season for the Niners with 365 yards. He also ran the ball into the end zone five times, proving himself to be a dual threat as a runner and receiver.

Stopping Samuel was to be big step in the right direction for the Cowboys, whether he lines up as a receiver or running back.

Parsons will hold a considerable amount of responsibility in keeping Samuel in check. If the defense can snuff him out of the game, it should lead to a Cowboys victory Sunday. That's the plan, anyway.

"They like to attack the edge,'' Dallas' DeMarcus Lawrence said. "But you know, we like to set the edge.”

It helps if Micah is on the field, which fortunately, he is.

COWBOYS LIVE BLOG HERE

jimmy arm sf
jimmy sun sf
lve jimmy sf
rog norman sf
sun sf
zeke dre sf
sf dak zeke pray
eli brown block sf
dak ceedee sf
dak run martin sf
dak td sf
el;i lve sf
bosa dak sack sf
bosa sf shrug
253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
crowd sf
elijah sf
amari td jump sf
1230247955.0
IMG_9970
IMG_9972
1292286024
b8a58e5e-104a-4ec5-a767-71af151bbb30-GTY_1292303636
LDSOJL5VANARNEGBFH73UZY3OU
01fpfyd7rvy34zjyc55x

253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
News

WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

19 minutes ago
micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5
News

WATCH: Micah Parsons Head-On Collision vs. 49ers; Is Cowboys Rookie OK?

21 minutes ago
tyron bosa sf
News

‘Definitely Beatable’: 49ers Nick Bosa Gets Sack After Dissing Dak Prescott Cowboys O-Line

1 hour ago
dak brady rodgers
News

Bucs Crush Eagles; A Cowboys Win Over 49ers Means Playoff Rematch - Dallas at Tampa Bay

1 hour ago
01fpfyd7rvy34zjyc55x
News

Cowboys Trail 49ers 16-7 At Half: Live NFL Wild Card Round Updates

2 hours ago
gregory pray
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers Inactives: Randy Gregory Injury 'Nothing to be Alarmed About'?

2 hours ago
quinn love
News

Source: Quinn Is 'Hottest Coach'; Cowboys' Jerry to 'Aggressively' Keep Him?

3 hours ago
dak mcc watch red
News

'What Do You Need From Me?' McCarthy's Cowboys Playoffs Plan for Dak

5 hours ago