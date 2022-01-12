Micah Returns: Cowboys vs. 49ers Playoff Practice Notes

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have a storied past and one of the biggest rivalries in NFL history.

This weekend, they will add a new chapter when the two teams meet in Dallas Sunday afternoon.

The playoffs set the stage for good players to become great and for great players to become superstars ... which rookie linebacker Micah Parsons will get to prove in his playoff debut.

Of course, first Dallas had to get Micah and friends back on the practice field at The Star. That did indeed happen on Wednesday … and with help from the pool report …

-The entire roster and practice squad was present at practice except for Jayron Kearse (COVID) and Nahshon Wright.

-The Cowboys moved Will Grier to injured reserve on Monday, so Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci are the only three quarterbacks on the full roster.

-Francis Bernard, Parsons and Tyron Smith returned to practice after missing time on the COVID-19 list.

-Keanu Neal and Tyler Coyle, who both exited Saturday’s game in Philadelphia with injuries, both took part in practice.

-Tony Pollard and Blake Jarwin both did rehab work with athletic trainer Britt Brown during the early part of practice, as has been their routine in recent weeks. Pollard missed last week’s game against the Eagles but was participating in the individual portions of practice.

-Rookie offensive tackle Josh Ball, who came off the COVID list today but reverted back to the Designated for Return list, took part in practice.

Parsons, a shoo-in for Defensive Rookie of the Year, recorded 13 sacks this season and elevated the Cowboys defense to heights that were unattainable before he arrived in Dallas.

In order for the Cowboys to win, they'll need Parsons to play like he did in the regular season.

The 49ers pose one of the NFL's most unique running games. They employ a committee, usually led by sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell, but add tastes of JaMychal Hasty and even a sprinkle of their best player, wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel recorded over 1,400 yards through the air, but also added 365 yards on the ground. He set the NFL record for a wide receiver for rushing touchdowns with eight.

Parsons will hold a considerable amount of responsibility in keeping Samuel in check. If the defense can snuff him out of the game, it should lead to a Cowboys victory Sunday.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer listeners' Twitter questions and discuss who could the Cowboys' X-Factor against the 49ers this weekend.

The pair also dive into the history books and discuss their favorite 49ers vs. Cowboys games of all-time.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!