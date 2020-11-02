SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

What The Cowboys Are Saying After Eagles Loss

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys fell short of usurping the Philadelphia Eagles' top spot in the NFC East. The 23-9 loss on Sunday night moves the Cowboys to 2-6 on the 2020 season, their worst start since 2015. 

In three games without quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have been outscored, 86-22.

There has, however, been no shortage of entertainment for the Cowboys and the media during the past week: the 'Tabasco Fiasco', God and Jesus' visit to the Star, and Jerry Jones saying 'Shut up!' on sports radio.

Following the defeat to the division foe Eagles, the Cowboys locker room provided some insight into the inner workings of the team; both the good and bad. 

LOTS OF TRICKS, FEW TREATS

Dallas relied on offensive trickery on Sunday in rookie Ben DiNucci's first NFL start. The Cowboys tried triple reverses, Wildcat snaps, and wide receivers playing quarterback. After the game, DiNucci, who finished 21 of 40 for 180 passing yards, said the playbook was reduced about 25 percent this week. 

Running back Ezekiel Elliott again expressed his frustration with turnovers after the game. Also, Elliott made it clear that he does not question offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's play-calling and that DiNucci is "fearless". 

READ: Eagles Top Dallas Cowboys: The 'Good, The Bad And The Ugly'

READ: Cowboys Playoff Chances Vs. Tank Chances

ROOKIE'S CAREER DAY

Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs produced a career day vs. the Eagles. While his performance was far from perfect, getting beaten for two touchdowns, Diggs intercepted Carson Wentz twice, batted down four passes, and lead the team in tackles with seven total. Diggs' potential is encouraging. The rookie can feel the difference in his development. 

After Dallas' best defensive performance of the season, in which it forced four turnovers, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence felt the team showed a better backbone. Interestingly, he pointed to a better understanding of the coaches as one reason there was improvement this week

Looking for a bright side heading into next week's matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers? The Cowboys are currently positioned to have a top-six pick in April's NFL Draft. 

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Film Study of Dallas' LBs & O-Line Play

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Put Dalton On COVID List; DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Cowboys Put QB Andy Dalton On COVID List; Rookie Ben DiNucci To Start Vs. Steelers?

Mike Fisher

NFL Deadline Tracker - Cowboys Trade Plan: 'Still Fight & Stand Pat'?

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas Cowboys Turning Down Offers for Aldon Smith, Plus The Plan? 'Still Fighting, So Stand Pat'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Trade? 'I'm In The Mood,' Says Jerry

A Dallas Cowboys NFL Deadline Trade? 'I'm In The Mood,' Says Owner Jerry Jones - With A 'But'

Mike Fisher

An Odell Beckham Jr. Trade? His Family Favors Cowboys

An Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Away From The Cleveland Browns? Know This: His Family Favors The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Locked On Cowboys: Tony Pollard & The Positives

Locked On Cowboys Podcast: Tony Pollard & The Positives From The Wreckage In Philly

Mike Fisher

Eagles Top Dallas Cowboys: The 'Good, The Bad And The Ugly'

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another brutal loss on Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 23-9 at Lincoln Financial Field - Here, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Playoff Chances Vs. Tank Chances

Hey, Look On The Bright Side: Right Now, At 2-6. The Dallas Cowboys Would Have No. 5 Overall Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

Eagles 23-9 Over Cowboys: 10 'Whitty' Observations - Tricks, But No Treats

Eagles 23-9 Over Dallas Cowboys: 10 'Whitty' Observations - Tricks, But No Treats

Richie Whitt

Eagles Stop 'DiNucci Dream' And Hustling-But-Hapless Cowboys, 23-9

The Philadelphia Eagles On Sunday Night Eagles Stall 'The DiNucci Dream' And The Hustling-But-Hapless Dallas Cowboys, 23-9

Mike Fisher