2 Dallas Cowboys Legends Set to Announce 2026 NFL Draft Picks

The NFL draft has evolved from a ticker on the bottom of a screen to a full-blown weekend-long event. The league has even been moving around the country, with Pittsburgh playing host in 2026.

With fans in attendance, and watching around the world, teams like to spice up the selection announcements by having special guests make the call on some of their draft picks. For the Dallas Cowboys this year, they will have Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson on hand to announce picks.

Pearson and Dorsett helped Dallas win Super Bowl XII against the Denver Broncos during Dorsett's rookie season.

Tony Dorsett returns to his old stomping grounds

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Tony Dorsett in action during the 1976 season. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

For Dorsett, it will be familiar teritory in Pittsburgh. The legendary running back played collegiately at Pittsburgh from 1973-1976. He was selected second overall in the 1977 NFL draft, and had an impressive 12-year career, 11 of which were in Dallas where Dorsett became the first player in NFL history to score on a 99-yard touchdown run.

During his time with the Panthers, Dorsett ran for 6,082 yards with 55 touchdowns. He brought home the Heisman Trophy following a sensational senior season, which ended with a National Championship. That year, Dorsett had 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns for Pittsburgh.

He remains the most decorated player in Panthers' history, and is sure to receive a warm welcome from his hometown crowd.

Drew Pearson brought the heat last time he was in Pennsylvania for the NFL draft

Drew Pearson arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pearson has announced draft picks several times for the Cowboys. The most recent was in 2023, when he let it be known that Dallas was taking Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker with the 58th overall pick in Round 2. This was when the draft was held in Kansas City.

The appearance everyone remembers, however, was in 2017 when the draft was held in Philadelphia. Pearson was there to announce the 60th overall pick for Dallas, which was Chidobe Awuzie from Colorado. Pearson roasted the crowd, showing off his Super Bowl ring while pointing out that the Eagles had yet to win one.

Unfortunately, the Eagles did win a title that season, making the moment a bittersweet one to think about. In fact, Philadelphia has won two titles since then, while the Cowboys are still looking for a way to make noise in the playoffs.

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