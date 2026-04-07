Dallas Cowboys Insider Urges Team To Make Aggressive NFL Draft Trade

The Dallas Cowboys are in a position to shake up the 2026 NFL draft, with two first-round picks. Dallas holds two picks inside the top 20, which would allow them to make a splash move into the top 10.

In recent weeks, making a big move has been gaining steam, with those who know the team well voicing their support for the aggressive idea. The most recent Cowboys insider to back the move is Brian Broaddus, who has a specific spot in mind.

During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Broaddus urged the team to eye the No. 6 spot, which currently belongs to the Cleveland Browns, as a potential place to target one of the elite defensive prospects like Texas Tech's David Bailey or Mansoor Delane of LSU.

Broaddus with @gavindawson, @ZachWolchuk and @EricChiofalo on #DallasCowboys potentially trading up with the Browns:



"I think Cleveland is really anxious to get out of that spot at 6. Get me to that spot. ... Go make sure you get the guy that you absolutely love..." pic.twitter.com/JeZzPdSEYl — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) April 7, 2026

"I think Cleveland is really, really anxious to get out of that spot at No. 6," Broaddus said. "I'd go ahead and try and set yourself up or make sure that you're in position to, if whoever one of those, whatever defensive player is there, if it's Bailey, Delane, whoever you want to take, just get in that spot and just wait it out. To me, that makes a lot of sense, especially to, you could probably grab a guy, one of these linebackers, the nickel corner, you could grab one of those guys at 39.

"I think that at 6, you're going to have your choice of a couple of defensive players, and you put yourself in maybe for an offensive player if you really want to do that too. The most important pick here is going to be the first one you make. That's going to be the guy that's probably going to be the biggest difference maker, at least this year. Go make sure you get the guy that you absolutely love. Don't sit there and wait at 12."

The buzz for Bailey has been picking up steam, with recent mock drafts having the Cowboys move as high as No. 3 overall for the Red Raiders star. That isn't likely, but a move to pick No. 6 isn't out of the question.

If Dallas would add an impact player like Bailey or the top cornerback with an aggressive move up, it would be sending a positive message about the team's commitment to improving on defense.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.