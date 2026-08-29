33 Dallas Cowboys Roster Locks After NFL Preseason Finale Tips Hand

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their preseason on Friday night, falling to the New Orleans Saints. The loss ended Dallas' bid for its first perfect season campaign since 1985.

Now that the preseason is in the books, the team faces difficult decisions to make as it prepares to finalize the 53-man roster.

While we don't know who will be making the cut and suiting up for the Cowboys in the regular season, the team did tip its hand and reveal a majority of the players who will be rocking the star on their helmets. A total of 33 players did not suit up for the preseason finale against New Orleans, meaning they have all but guaranteed their spot on the regular season roster.

While there were several names that you would expect, there were some players who were considered to be "roster bubble" candidates.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in action during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the more surprising players was wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who many thought would be battling Camden Brown for the final wide receiver spot. Now, we have to wonder whether Dallas will keep six wide receivers, or roll the dice on whether Brown will be available for the practice squad.

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker was also on the sidelines, which could be trouble for undrafted free agent Michael Trigg.

Who else appears to be a roster lock ahead of the official roster cutdown?

A full look at the players who did not dress for the Cowboys' preseason finale can be seen below, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys' Apparent Roster Locks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott laughs with wide receivers Ceedee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brevyn Spann-Ford, tight end

Caleb Downs, defensive back

CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver

Cobie Durant, cornerback

Cooper Beebe, offensive line

DaRon Bland, cornerback

Dee Winters, linebacker

DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker

Donovan Ezeiruaku, outside linebacker

George Pickens, wide receiver

Hunter Luepke, fullback

Jake Ferguson, tight end

Jalen Thompson, safety

Javonte Williams, running back

Jonathan Bullard, defensive line

Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver

KaVontae Turpin, wide receiver

Kenny Clark, defensive line

Luke Schoonmaker, tight end

Malachi Lawrence, outside linebacker

Malik Hooker, safety

Otito Ogbonnia, defensive line

P.J. Locke, safety

Quinnen Williams, defensive line

Rashan Gary, outside linebacker

Ryan Flournoy, wide receiver

Shavon Revel, cornerback

T.J. Bass, offensive line

Terence Steele, offensive line

Tyler Booker, offensive line

Tyler Guyton, offensive line

Tyler Smith, offensive line

Von Miller, linebacker

We will see what players round out the roster when the team sets it's official lineup for the season ahead of Sunday evening's deadline. The roster cut deadline is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on August 30.

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