33 Dallas Cowboys Roster Locks After NFL Preseason Finale Tips Hand
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The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their preseason on Friday night, falling to the New Orleans Saints. The loss ended Dallas' bid for its first perfect season campaign since 1985.
Now that the preseason is in the books, the team faces difficult decisions to make as it prepares to finalize the 53-man roster.
While we don't know who will be making the cut and suiting up for the Cowboys in the regular season, the team did tip its hand and reveal a majority of the players who will be rocking the star on their helmets. A total of 33 players did not suit up for the preseason finale against New Orleans, meaning they have all but guaranteed their spot on the regular season roster.
While there were several names that you would expect, there were some players who were considered to be "roster bubble" candidates.
Among the more surprising players was wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who many thought would be battling Camden Brown for the final wide receiver spot. Now, we have to wonder whether Dallas will keep six wide receivers, or roll the dice on whether Brown will be available for the practice squad.
Tight end Luke Schoonmaker was also on the sidelines, which could be trouble for undrafted free agent Michael Trigg.
Who else appears to be a roster lock ahead of the official roster cutdown?
A full look at the players who did not dress for the Cowboys' preseason finale can be seen below, via Todd Archer of ESPN.
Dallas Cowboys' Apparent Roster Locks
Brevyn Spann-Ford, tight end
Caleb Downs, defensive back
CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver
Cobie Durant, cornerback
Cooper Beebe, offensive line
DaRon Bland, cornerback
Dee Winters, linebacker
DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker
Donovan Ezeiruaku, outside linebacker
George Pickens, wide receiver
Hunter Luepke, fullback
Jake Ferguson, tight end
Jalen Thompson, safety
Javonte Williams, running back
Jonathan Bullard, defensive line
Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver
KaVontae Turpin, wide receiver
Kenny Clark, defensive line
Luke Schoonmaker, tight end
Malachi Lawrence, outside linebacker
Malik Hooker, safety
Otito Ogbonnia, defensive line
P.J. Locke, safety
Quinnen Williams, defensive line
Rashan Gary, outside linebacker
Ryan Flournoy, wide receiver
Shavon Revel, cornerback
T.J. Bass, offensive line
Terence Steele, offensive line
Tyler Booker, offensive line
Tyler Guyton, offensive line
Tyler Smith, offensive line
Von Miller, linebacker
We will see what players round out the roster when the team sets it's official lineup for the season ahead of Sunday evening's deadline. The roster cut deadline is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on August 30.
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