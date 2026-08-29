Final Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Preseason Finale
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The Dallas Cowboys finished the preseason with a record of 2-1 after losing their finale to the New Orleans Saints. Even in that defeat, they showed plenty of heart as they fought back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie things up.
Now, with their preseason over, the Cowboys must turn their attention to the roster. They will have some tough decisions to make as they trim down to their 53-man roster, and there will be some preseason stars left without a spot.
While they have until Sunday to decide, let's check out one final prediction of which players will remain with the Cowboys entering Week 1 of the regular season.
Quarterback (3):
- Dak Prescott
- Sam Howell
- Joe Milton
Running Back (4):
- Javonte Williams
- Malik Davis
- Jaydon Blue
- Hunter Luepke
Notable Cuts: Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda
Wide Receiver (6):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Ryan Flournoy
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jonathan Mingo
- Camden Brown
Notable Cuts: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- Luke Schoonmaker
Notable Cuts: Michael Trigg
Offensive Line (9):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Drew Shelton
- Nate Thomas
- T.J. Bass
- Nick Leverett
Notable cuts: Trevor Keegan, Ajani Cornelius
Offensive Summary
Joe Milton locked up the QB2 spot and it's tempting to go with two quarterbacks. The Cowboys decide not to do that, but could look to get something for Sam Howell in a trade.
At running back, Malik Davis locks up the No. 2 spot but Jaydon Blue will get plenty of opportunities as well. The Cowboys go six deep at receiver, with Camden Brown proving himself worthy of a spot. Michael Trigg has been a threat to Luke Schoonmaker, but in the end, Dallas keeps the veteran who they have more faith in than the rookie.
The offensive line is interesting with Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton as the backup tackles. The Cowboys could use a veteran there since neither has been wildly impressive. That's not true for the interior line as T.J. Bass and Nick Leverett have been performing very well and can play guard and center.
Defensive Line (5):
- Quinnen Williams
- Kenny Clark
- Otito Ogbonnia
- Jonathan Bullard
- LT Overton
Notable Cuts: Jay Toia
EDGE (6):
- Rashan Gary
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Von Miller
- Malachi Lawrence
- James Houston
- Sam Williams
IR: Marist Liufau
Inside Linebacker (4):
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Jaishawn Barham
- Dee Winters
- Shemar James
Notable Cuts: Curtis Robinson, Langston Patterson, Justin Barron
Cornerback (5):
- DaRon Bland
- Shavon Revel Jr.
- Cobie Durant
- Devin Moore
- Ameer Speed
Notable Cuts: Caelen Carson, Zion Childress, Reddy Steward
Safety (5):
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Thompson
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
- Markquese Bell
Notable Cuts: Julius Wood, Alijah Clark
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey, K
- Bryan Anger, P
- Trent Sieg, LS
Defensive Summary
The strength of their defense will be on the line with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Otito Ogbonnia giving them a strong trio. The depth behind them could be better, but LT Overton has been impressive in the preseason and could be a surprise contributor.
Dallas goes with six players on the edge, which leaves them thin at inside linebacker. That's a tough call, but they should be able to get Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson on the practice squad as well. Sam Williams makes it after a strong second half on Friday, while Marist Liufau hits the IR after fracturing his forearm.
At cornerback, they keep Ameer Speed ahead of Caelen Carson after Speed impressed throughout camp. At safety, Julius Wood is left off the roster, which is going to be one of the toughest cuts.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.