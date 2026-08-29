Final Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Preseason Finale

The Dallas Cowboys finished the preseason with a record of 2-1 after losing their finale to the New Orleans Saints. Even in that defeat, they showed plenty of heart as they fought back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie things up.

Now, with their preseason over, the Cowboys must turn their attention to the roster. They will have some tough decisions to make as they trim down to their 53-man roster, and there will be some preseason stars left without a spot.

While they have until Sunday to decide, let's check out one final prediction of which players will remain with the Cowboys entering Week 1 of the regular season.

Quarterback (3):

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Joe Milton

Running Back (4):

Javonte Williams

Malik Davis

Jaydon Blue

Hunter Luepke

Notable Cuts: Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda

Wide Receiver (6):

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

KaVontae Turpin

Jonathan Mingo

Camden Brown

Notable Cuts: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith

Tight End (3):

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Luke Schoonmaker

Notable Cuts: Michael Trigg

Offensive Line (9):

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Drew Shelton

Nate Thomas

T.J. Bass

Nick Leverett

Notable cuts: Trevor Keegan, Ajani Cornelius

Offensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Milton locked up the QB2 spot and it's tempting to go with two quarterbacks. The Cowboys decide not to do that, but could look to get something for Sam Howell in a trade.

At running back, Malik Davis locks up the No. 2 spot but Jaydon Blue will get plenty of opportunities as well. The Cowboys go six deep at receiver, with Camden Brown proving himself worthy of a spot. Michael Trigg has been a threat to Luke Schoonmaker, but in the end, Dallas keeps the veteran who they have more faith in than the rookie.

The offensive line is interesting with Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton as the backup tackles. The Cowboys could use a veteran there since neither has been wildly impressive. That's not true for the interior line as T.J. Bass and Nick Leverett have been performing very well and can play guard and center.

Defensive Line (5):

Quinnen Williams

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

Jonathan Bullard

LT Overton

Notable Cuts: Jay Toia

EDGE (6):

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Von Miller

Malachi Lawrence

James Houston

Sam Williams

IR: Marist Liufau

Inside Linebacker (4):

DeMarvion Overshown

Jaishawn Barham

Dee Winters

Shemar James

Notable Cuts: Curtis Robinson, Langston Patterson, Justin Barron

Cornerback (5):

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland

Shavon Revel Jr.

Cobie Durant

Devin Moore

Ameer Speed

Notable Cuts: Caelen Carson, Zion Childress, Reddy Steward

Safety (5):

Caleb Downs

Jalen Thompson

Malik Hooker

P.J. Locke

Markquese Bell

Notable Cuts: Julius Wood, Alijah Clark

Specialists (3):

Brandon Aubrey, K

Bryan Anger, P

Trent Sieg, LS

Defensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strength of their defense will be on the line with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Otito Ogbonnia giving them a strong trio. The depth behind them could be better, but LT Overton has been impressive in the preseason and could be a surprise contributor.

Dallas goes with six players on the edge, which leaves them thin at inside linebacker. That's a tough call, but they should be able to get Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson on the practice squad as well. Sam Williams makes it after a strong second half on Friday, while Marist Liufau hits the IR after fracturing his forearm.

At cornerback, they keep Ameer Speed ahead of Caelen Carson after Speed impressed throughout camp. At safety, Julius Wood is left off the roster, which is going to be one of the toughest cuts.

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