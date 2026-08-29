5 Winners & 3 Losers From Cowboys Preseason Finale Loss vs. Saints

Friday was the final preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys as they hosted the New Orleans Saints. It wasn't the first time these two teams saw one another, as they met during training camp for a joint practice.

That one got out of control with multiple fights breaking out, including one that ended with the son of a WWE legend suplexing Dallas safety Jalen Thompson. There were no brawls in this one, but there was still plenty of physicality.

New Orleans was especially strong on the ground, using that to build a big lead. Dallas fought back in the fourth quarter to tie it up at 24. It wasn't meant to be, however, as New Orleans pulled off a 27-24 win, With this game in the books, here's a look at who won and who lost ground for Dallas in the finale.

Winner: Phil Mafah, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue not playing, Phil Mafah got the start and was heavily featured. He also didn't disappoint. Mafah ran hard throughout the night, finishing with 46 yards on 12 attempts. Unless the Cowboys go deep at running back, it won't be enough for him to stick around, but it could be enough to get a running back-needy team interested.

Loser: Anthony Smith, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith makes a catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback Jayden Price. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas moved the ball well on their opening drive and Joe Milton rand a 10-yard gain on third-and-one to move them inside the 20. Unfortunately, that play didn't count with rookie wide receiver Anthony Smith being flagged for an illegal shift. That forced the Cowboys into a third-and-six, which they were unable to convert.

Overall, Smith has played well during the preseason, but this mistake cost the Cowboys a shot at a touchdown.

Winner: Camden Brown, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Milton had two passes tipped, leading to a third-and-10. In need of a big play, Milton looked to Camden Brown and the undrafted rookie delivered by hauling in a 27-yard pass.

Brown was unable to control another pass on that same drive, but the Cowboys were moved into field goal range in large part due to Brown's big play. He didn't have another catch after that but it was yet another big gain during his impressive preseason.

Loser: Caelen Carson, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caelen Carson had a couple of unfortunate penalties this preseason and added another during the first quarter of this one, and it was a costly penalty. The Cowboys had just made a third-down stop, which should have held the Saints to a field goal, but Carson was called for illegal contact.

His five-yard penalty gave New Orleans a fresh set of downs from the seven-yard line. Barion Brown capitalized with a touchdown on the very next play, making it a 10-3 lead for the Saints.

Winner: Jordan Hudson, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson makes a catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback David Long Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Cowboys On SI's Zach Dimmitt wrote that Jordan Hudson was granted another year of college eligibility. It's an odd dynamic this season, with several players being able to return to the NCAA level. If Hudson does indeed go back, he will have some impressive tape to show interested teams.

Hudon had his best game of the preseason, recording 97 yards on four receptions, including a 52-yard gain and a 26-yard touchdown on the same drive.

Sam Howell finds Jordan Hudson again!



This time it's for 6️⃣



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6K7DVbVrg5 — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2026

Hudson not only beat his defender, but was able to haul in the pass while just getting his toes down in bounds.

Loser: Nate Thomas, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are about to enter the season with Nate Thomas as their swing tackle, but they might want to re-think that. Thomas started at right tackle on Friday and while he was impressive in the run game, he struggled to slow down his defender throughout the night in pass protection. Had it not been for Joe Milton's mobility, Thomas would have given up multiple sacks on the night.

Winner: Sam Williams, EDGE

New Orleans Saints WR Barion Brown scores a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys CB Caelen Carson and OLB Sam Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former second-round pick in 2022, Sam Williams is playing on a one-year deal but isn't guaranteed a roster spot. While he flashed potential during his first two seasons, a torn ACL in 2024 slowed his development and he's still trying to earn his spot. Things started rough for Williams, who was unable to contain the edge on a touchdown run early in the game.

Saints 6th-round pick Barion Brown finds the end zone



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/s3lAfyzFq0 — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2026

He continued playing in the second half which isn't an ideal sign for someone trying to make the 53-man roster. Still, he made up for his earlier play by setting the edge nicely while Brian Schottenheimer was being interviewed. He then recorded a sack a couple of plays later, forcing a punt.

Williams is still not guaranteed a spot, but he helped his chances with how he closed out this game.

Winner: Sam Howell, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell throws a pass for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Milton had a stranglehold on the QB2 job, but Sam Howell just threw his name back in the mix. Howell played the second half in this one and led a fierce comeback. He led them to 15 points in the fourth quarter, even rushing in a two-point conversion to tie things up. Howell finished with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-18 passing and his night could have been even better if not for a couple of drops.

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