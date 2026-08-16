4 Early Cut Candidates For Dallas Cowboys After First Preseason Game

The Dallas Cowboys got the job done in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday with a 17-7 win.

Aside from rookie safety Caleb Downs, every projected Cowboys starter on offense and defense didn't suit up for the game, as expected. This allowed many second, third and fourth-string players to get some action and prove to the coaching staff what they can do.

But while some players -- like rookie wide receiver Camden Brown -- made a strong case for a roster spot, others didn't exactly do themselves any favors.

Here are some players that could be in danger of missing the 53-man roster based on how they played against Seattle:

Caelen Carson, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caelen Carson got the start, but he didn't begin the game on the right note.

On the first drive of the game against the Seattle offense, Carson committed a 19-yard pass interference penalty before being called for grabbing the facemask a few plays later.

One drive, two penalties for 34 yards. The Seahawks would end up finding the end zone a few minutes later.

Carson had a nice pass breakup on Seattle's next drive but he committed his third penalty of the first half during the second quarter, this time on a holding call.

Carson will have a chance to right his wrongs but the first preseason game was certainly one for him to forget.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already viewed as a potential cut candidate headed into training camp, Luke Schoonmaker's roster chances took a bit of hit before kickoff once it was obvious that Brevyn Spann-Ford wouldn't be suiting up, signaling he's likely the TE2 behind Jake Ferguson.

But the bad news didn't stop there for Schoonmaker. Undrafted rookie tight end Michael Trigg showed off his pass-catching ability and finished with a team-high four catches for 30 yards.

If Trigg keeps this up, Schoomaker's job could be in danger.

Traeshon Holden, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden (7) reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Traeshon Holden failed to make the 53-man roster last season, and his attempt to change that in 2026 is off to a rough start.

Holden wasn't targeted on offense, but once he got a chance to get the ball on special teams, he blew it.

While operating at punt returner in the fourth quarter, Holden inexplicably chose to pick up the bouncing ball right in front of the end zone, but wasn't able to scoop it off the ground. He was clearly trying to make something out of nothing, even when doing nothing would've been the right choice.

The Seahawks recovered the fumble and got possession at the Dallas five-yard line. Fortunately for Holden, the Cowboys were able to get the goal-line stop on fourth down, but that hardly erases how brutal the mistake was for Holden.

Drew Shelton, OT

Dallas Cowboys tackle Drew Shelton (67) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being a fourth-round pick by Dallas in this year's draft, Shelton hasn't quite impressed during training camp.

This continued on Saturday against Seattle. Shelton had a false start penalty and got beat badly in pass protection on the one-handed touchdown grab from Camden Brown.

The only thing helping his chances for a roster spot is the clear lack of depth on the Dallas offensive line, so he will have a shot to make up ground in the next two weeks.

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