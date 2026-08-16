6 Winners & 3 Losers From Cowboys Preseason Week 1 Win vs Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys went into the preseason opener looking to end an unfortunate trend. The Cowboys have not won the first game of the preseason since 2018.

While the preseason records don't matter, players still want to win, and fans enjoy watching victories. Thankfully, that streak ended on Saturday as the Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-7.

Coming out with a win is a confidence booster, especially for the defense, which played well in defensive coordinator Christian Parker's debut. Even so, what's really important is how players responded to the opportunities given to them. That said, here's a look at who stood out as winners and losers for the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason.

Winner: Michael Trigg, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the top training camp stars for the Cowboys was undrafted free agent Michael Trigg and he showed why he's been standing out on Saturday. Trigg made several impressive grabs and hauled in four receptions for 30 yards. He was a key piece of the offensive puzzle against Seattle and could lock up one of the backup spots if he continues to stand out.

Loser: Traeshon Holden, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the offseason, it was said that Traeshon Holden was higher on the depth chart than expected. That might no longer be the case. Holden was given a chance to return punts against Seattle and had a 19-yard return nullified by a penalty. He got another chance a couple of plays later, and this time it was a disaster.

Michael Dickson punted the ball to the two-yard line, and Holden decided to try and pick the ball up once the momentum stopped. He muffed the ball and Seattle recovered it at the Dallas five. Fortunately, the defense held, but that could have been a huge swing in favor of the home team.

Winner: Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver might be the deepest position on the Cowboys roster, but that didn't stop Jonathan Mingo from making a case for himself on Saturday. Mingo is fighting for the WR5 spot and hauled in two impressive catches on third down during the second drive of the game.

First, it was an 11-yard grab in tight coverage on third-and-eight. A few plays later, he made a tough grab on a slant, picking up nine yards on third-and-four.

Mingo even proved he can contribute on special teams as he fielded punts and even made a touchdown-saving tackle in the third quarter on a 52-yard return from Rashad Rochelle. The defense forced a turnover on downs, keeping the score 17-7, which wouldn't have happened without Mingo.

Loser: Nate Thomas, OT

Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't that long ago when the Cowboys said Nate Thomas would compete for the starting left tackle spot. It didn't take long to realize there never was a battle and just to drive the point home, Tyler Guyton was sitting out with the rest of the starters while Thomas took his place. He didn't do himself any favors in the starting lineup, drawing a false start flag on the first third down attempt of the game. His penalty turned a third-and-four into third-and-nine and the Cowboys had to punt one play later.

Winner: Camden Brown, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted out of Georgia Southern, Camden Brown has been a training camp star for the Cowboys, and he continued to shine against Seattle. Brown scored their first touchdown of the game, and it was an impressive one. Sam Howell threw one up for grabs, and Brown fought for position and came down with the contested catch for a 39-yard score.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Brown went ahead and hauled in a one-handed touchdowns catch in the third quarter on a pass from Joe Milton.

Winner: James Houston, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston kneels before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Houston came out of nowhere to record 5.5 sacks for Dallas in 2025 and could be a key piece of the rotation again in 2026. He reminded us all on Saturday why that's a good thing when he picked up a sack on Jalen Milroe late in the first half. That sack didn't count since the Cowboys accepted a holding penalty, so Houston went ahead and sacked Milroe again on the very next play.

Loser: Caelen Carson, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson stands at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas forced an early third-down and had a chance to force a three-and-out. That didn't happen because Caelen Carson was hit with a pass interference call against Cody White. Carson was one-on-one and allowed White to get past him, leading to the grab. Just a few plays later, Carson was flagged for a facemask when tackling Drew Lock, giving Seattle a total of 34 yards for free on the drive. In all, he finished with three penalties, which is a rough way to start the year.

Winner: Malik Davis, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the talk about the RB2 position has been centered around Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, but Malik Davis shouldn't be overlooked. Davis finished second on the team with 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns last year and might still be the best option behind Javonte Williams.

Davis showed excellent decisiveness and was quick to hit the hole. He finished with 39 yards on seven rushing attempts, and was the key cog in their 84-yard drive in the third quarter which ended with Camden Brown's second touchdown.

Winner: Malachi Lawrence, OLB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Downs is the hottest name from the Cowboys draft class, but Malachi Lawrence can make an impact as well. Against Seattle, he didn't have any sacks, but he was able to get pressure and recorded three tackles. He proved he can set the edge against the run and didn't look out of place against NFL offensive linemen. Overall, it was a strong debut for Lawrence.

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