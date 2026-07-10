Traeshon Holden Higher on Cowboys Depth Chart Than Many Expected

One of the brightest stars during training camp in 2025 for the Dallas Cowboys was undrafted free agent wide receiver Traeshon Holden. The Oregon product had a slight advantage since the Cowboys hired his former co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach from Oregon, Junior Adams, as their receivers coach.

Despite making one highlight reel play after another during camp, Holden was unable to crack the roster as a rookie. That was understandable, given the depth ahead of him, but he was retained via the practice squad, where he spent his entire rookie season.

This year, he finds himself in a similar position to 2025. Holden is going to be fighting for a spot in a deep receivers corps which is led by CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, and Kavontae Turpin. They've also seen veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling stand out during OTAs and minicamp.

Traeshon Holden climbing the depth chart in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the crowded room, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News says that Holden has actually been higher on the depth chart than initially expected. He adds that there's going to be a lot of competition for that fifth wide receiver spot, but believes Holden is a viable candidate.

"Holden impressed in training camp last year before spending all of last season on the practice squad. Could the former undrafted free agent do it again? He might have the chance," Hoyt wrote.

"Holden appeared during minicamp to be higher in the wide receiver rotation than he was last year and, frankly, than was expected to start this offseason. There's going to be plenty of competition for the team's fifth wide receiver spot. Holden should be considered a viable candidate, especially if he can consistently make the most out of chances in training camp."

Cowboys need young WRs to emerge

Holden will be given every opportunity to earn that spot, and there is reason for the Cowboys to want to see him succeed. Currently, George Pickens is playing on the franchise tag, and there's no guarantee he will be back in 2027.

Even if he is, his cap hit will climb astronomically after already being hit with a tag once. For Dallas, it would make a lot more financial sense to turn to some of the younger players, including Flournoy and Holden as depth pieces. Flournoy played well in 2025 when CeeDee Lamb went down with an injury, and could potentially be the team's WR2 if Pickens were to leave in 2027 (assuming Flournoy continues his development).

Should Holden be able to lock down the fifth spot this year, he has a legitimate chance of becoming a key piece of their receiving corps for years to come.

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