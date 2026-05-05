Brian Schottenheimer Impressed With Christian Parker’s Comfort as DC

It’s still early in his career, but Christian Parker is already getting praise as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Even before taking the field, Parker was given props for putting together an impressive staff, which includes secondary coach Ryan Smith, defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, and inside linebackers coach Scott Symons.

With his staff in place, Parker was able to get to work this past weekend with a draft class full of rookie defenders. All eyes were on Caleb Downs, who Parker was thrilled to work with. As for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, he was watching the way Parker ran his unit, and was thoroughly impressed.

Christian Parker is coaching like a seasoned vet

Dallas Cowboys DB Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer said Parker has shown comfort in his role, allowing his staff to execute their jobs. Coach Schotty admitted this was something he wasn’t great at early in his career, but says it’s a reflection of how mature the 34-year-old coordinator is.

"He knows what he wants. He does a great job getting his staff together and painting that picture. But I will say, he's very, very comfortable walking around and observing his staff. You know, when I became a coordinator at 32, I was probably a little bit more of a micromanager. It's not a good thing, but, I was coaching the quarterback still and all that stuff," Schottenheimer said.

"But I think, again, it shows some of his maturity that, hey, I've trained these coaches on what I want, what I expect, and I'm going to go make sure they're giving me what I've requested."

Brian Schottenheimer deserves praise for Christian Parker hire

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the field during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This comfort goes back to the way the Cowboys put this staff together, beginning with the Parker hire itself.

In the past, Jerry Jones had his hands all over the coaching staff hires. When it came to defensive coordinators, he preferred to hire former head coaches looking to rebuild their image.

This year, he backed off and let Schottenheimer find someone who he saw as the ideal fit for their culture. Schottenheimer then allowed Parker to do the same as he found coaches who fit his vision.

Whether or not this coaching staff works out, fans should be encouraged by the way the front office has given autonomy to their head coach, which he in turn is passing down through his staff.

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