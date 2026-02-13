Cowboys Add Another Impressive Name to Coaching Staff With Latest Hire

The Dallas Cowboys have put together an impressive collection of defensive coaches and added another highly-regarded name to the list.

On Friday, it was reported that SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons is their latest hire. Symons is reportedly joining the staff as the new inside linebackers coach.

Dallas moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one disastrous season and replaced him with Christian Parker. The former defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Philadelphia Eagles is expected to use a scheme with 3-4 principles, and has hired a staff accordingly.

The Cowboys are hiring SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons as inside linebackers coach, per source.



A highly respected college DC, Symons had interest from multiple NFL teams this cycle and elected to join Brian Schottenheimer’s revamped defensive staff and stay in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/SPN9BWhiGk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2026

While Symons is taking a role as the inside linebackers coach, the Cowboys also have an outside linebackers coach after hiring Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who was with the Georgia Bulldogs in the same role.

Scott Symons regarded one of the nation's premier defensive coaches

Symons' decision to head to Dallas is surprising, since he was considered one of the top defensive coordinators in college football. He was even a Broyles Award semifinalist in 2024, an award given to the best assistant coach in the nation.

SOURCE: SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons is expected to be the Dallas Cowboys new inside linebackers coach. The Hurst, Texas native had proven to be one of the best DCs in college football over the past few years. He was a Broyles Award semifinalist in 2024. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 13, 2026

Before taking the defensive coordinator job with SMU, Symons had the same role at Liberty from 2019 to 2021. He was a linebacker coach at Memphis prior, spending the 2018 season on their staff.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones has been adamant about doing things differently this offseason, and this hire is another example of him allowing his staff to have more input in his decisions.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

